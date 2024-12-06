10 extra ways to pamper your precious pets

Why would you buy your pet a luxury gift? Well, let’s invert the question: Why not? When I adopted a stray, I thought I was rescuing her from the ghetto by giving her shelter. Instead, she rescued me right back and made a sweet home out of a residence. She’s a cat with loads of personality and sass, and there’s never a dull moment with her. She’s tested, but also grown my patience, immensely, and ultimately taught me that love can truly be unconditional.

Taking care of her taught me so much more about responsibility and it also holds me accountable for taking care of myself, better. She’s my feral child, and my emotional support animal. I’ve forgotten what life was like before her. I can’t imagine it. Paw-parents are often mocked because they humanise their pets. But I think it’s the other way around. Our fur babies make us more human and in doing so, we become more humane. For that alone, our emotional support animal totally deserves only the best for putting up with us.

PET ACCESSORIES

Cheshire & Wain London The Caspian Caviar Cat Collar