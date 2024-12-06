10 extra ways to pamper your precious pets
From luxe pet accessories to chic outfits, from plush bedding to fancy rides, your pets will be living it up, fur real.
Why would you buy your pet a luxury gift? Well, let’s invert the question: Why not? When I adopted a stray, I thought I was rescuing her from the ghetto by giving her shelter. Instead, she rescued me right back and made a sweet home out of a residence. She’s a cat with loads of personality and sass, and there’s never a dull moment with her. She’s tested, but also grown my patience, immensely, and ultimately taught me that love can truly be unconditional.
Taking care of her taught me so much more about responsibility and it also holds me accountable for taking care of myself, better. She’s my feral child, and my emotional support animal. I’ve forgotten what life was like before her. I can’t imagine it. Paw-parents are often mocked because they humanise their pets. But I think it’s the other way around. Our fur babies make us more human and in doing so, we become more humane. For that alone, our emotional support animal totally deserves only the best for putting up with us.
PET ACCESSORIES
Cheshire & Wain London The Caspian Caviar Cat Collar
This handcrafted collar in embossed ‘caviar grain’ Italian leather in luxe metallic gold also comes with solid brass hardware and a stitched-edge detail. A big plus: It has a discreet, breakaway clip for your cat’s safety as well. It comes packaged in a special edition novelty Caspian Caviar tin – perfect to store your feline’s finest stash of catnip.
Gucci GG Holder for Airtag
The petite beige and ebony GG Supreme canvas case with an embossed Gucci logo and a snap button closure, fits a digital tracking device for your pet, stylishly. To be used with a collar with a 2cm width, the holder is attached to a pet’s collar by a snap button.
Dolce & Gabbana Dog Leash
Made from 100 per cent calfskin, the dog leash with gold hardware sports the iconic DG leopard print and comes with a sleek waste bag holder and dog tag.
Louis Vuitton Dog Bowl
Mealtimes become neater and more lavish with this elegant feeding bowl. A stainless-steel bowl is nestled inside the canvas and wood casing that bears the signature Louis Vuitton Monogram motif and a leather handle. Anti-slip metal paws on the bottom of the container keeps the bowl securely in place during mealtimes, but it can be easily removed for washing. The dog bowl packs away neatly too for travel. We like.
PET CLOTHING
Hermes Dog Raincoat
Like a trench coat for dogs, this chic raincoat is made of 100 per cent polyamide to protect pups from the rain and wind. Velcro buckles under the belly and the chest ensure a perfect fit. The raincoat is compatible with a collar and harness, and it is machine washable. To dry, just lay it flat. Comes in four sizes, from extra small to large.
Ralph Lauren Cotton Mesh Dog Polo Shirt
Made for cute pawrent and fur kid twinning – the cotton mesh dog version riffs off the brand’s classic Polo tee. It has a flat-knit collar, a two-button placket, ribbed armbands, and a discreet leash hole at the back. Made of 100 per cent cotton, this is machine washable.
GROOMING TOOLS
The Pansage Grooming Kit
This dog grooming kit is encased in a suede-lined, luxurious leather case with contrast stitching. With all the essential grooming tools (they are made with surgical stainless steel and genuine walnut wood) to keep your pooch looking its best, it includes two brushes, a comb, a shedding blade and a nail clipper.
The Pansage Grooming Kit, from Pagerie
PET BEDDING
Pet Bed Jason by Lord Lou
Made in the Netherlands, Lord Lou pet beds are handsome furniture pieces that are handcrafted by artisans. Quietly elegant, this espresso-coloured bed in solid birchwood has a comfortable foam mattress with a machine-washable cover. The roomy bed is ideal for medium to large hounds, and it fits perfectly in modern contemporary homes.
Pet Bed Jason by Lord Lou, from House of Anli
Brooklyn Deep Sleep Cat Bed
This bed promises a night of calm and restful sleep for anxious felines (and pawrents too). To get that cloud-like fluffiness, each bed is reportedly stuffed with up to 40 per cent more Cotton Polyfill (which is hypoallergenic) than similar cat beds in the market. The bed uses a faux fur that is said to mimic the feel of a cat’s mother, while its oversized raised rim gives an added cocooning effect. The beds, which are reinforced to withstand a cat’s sharp paws, also stay cool in warm weather yet are toasty enough for when it gets chilly.
Maintenance is a breeze – the whole bed can go into the washer, then hang it out after, on the drying rack or toss into the dryer.
PET STROLLER
Ibiyaya Retro Luxe Pet Stroller 2.0
What must be the Cadillac of pet strollers – this vintage Victorian-style pram for pets has souped up modern features to make outings with your fur baby a walk in the park. Made by Taiwanese premium pet accessory brand, Ibiyaya, that specialises in luxury pet carriers that are handcrafted and boast innovative designs, this luxe model is ideal for multiple small and medium-breed pets, with a total carrying weight of 25kg.
It has a lightweight frame with adjustable handlebars, and a dual-entry canopy carrier that is secured with a buckle system instead of zips, saving you time and hassle. The canopy has mesh windows for extra visibility and airflow when it’s closed, and the carrier fabric is double layered for protection against the elements. There are also two safety tethers to safeguard your pets while on the move.
Its 360-degree swivel wheels means effortless movement, and a convenient one-button foot brake makes it just as quick to stop.