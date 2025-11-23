This Singapore home proves you can live and work beautifully in the same space

Houses are more than mere structures; they are repositories of memories and aspirations, containing the stories of their occupants across different stages of life. For this couple and their three grown daughters, this house represented the third chapter of their journey.

“For many years, we lived in a landed house before moving to an apartment that was comfortable, practical, and filled with memories of our daughters growing up. But as our family matured and our routines changed, we began to feel the limits of apartment living and decided to move back to a landed home,” said the husband.

The family wanted “more space, more light, and a stronger connection to nature,” and engaged Melvin Keng and his team from Kaizen Architecture for the job. It was the first time the owners had designed their own house, and they didn’t want it to be just a sanctuary – though that was certainly a prerequisite.