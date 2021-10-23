From Singapore to Vancouver: 5 TikTok accounts for a glimpse into the lives of the wealthy

In case you didn’t already know, there’s more to TikTok than viral dances. In fact, there’s a whole world of luxury content you can find on the platform.

Which are some of Singapore’s most extravagant homes? What do supercar owners do for a living? What is it like staying in a US$1,200 (S$1,614) per night over-the-water bungalow?

Find the answers to your questions at these TikTok accounts.

FAIRYTALE SINGAPORE HOMES: @MARCUSLUAHSG

It’s no secret that real estate agents have been going big on social media recently, TikTok included. On his TikTok account, real estate agent Marcus Luah lets you peek at some of the most extravagant houses in Singapore.