In this holiday home in Bali, all the bedrooms and bathrooms have an amazing sea view
NN Studio created a slice of tropical paradise for Villa Soka’s Indonesian owners who have spent the last 33 years living in Switzerland.
“On the plot facing west, every day will end with a beautiful sunset, where the sky turns pink and purple.” This description by designer Nikita Stephanie Yap of Singapore- and Bandung-based design firm NN Studio paints an enticing image that the owners of this villa in Bali enjoy.
Villa Soka is a holiday home of an Indonesian couple that plan to retire here in the future. They met in Bandung, Indonesia but have resided in Switzerland for the past 33 years to build their careers and a life together. Bali was a choice holiday spot where they would head to twice a year.
“We like the culture that Bali offers compared to other parts of Indonesia. The locals are also more tolerant and there are lots of people from different countries living here,” said the wife on the cosmopolitan crowd. The couple spent three years scouting the island before they finally secured this scenic area on the west coast of Bali, in the region of Tabanan. “The coastal plot of land we saw in Canggu was sold out and we almost bought a land in Kelating Beach – now Soori Bali, which is 30 minutes away from here,” said the wife, who shares that they viewed more than 10 plots before deciding on this one.
Images taken before construction started depict an idyllic carpet of green, framed by coconut trees along the shoreline and on the hinterland. The sea, like a pale blue sheet, travels as far as the eye can see. “The land has its own private, beautiful black sand beach called Soka Beach, hence the home is called Villa Soka,” explained Yap.
While there are now some small shops and a petrol kiosk nearby, the area was very remote when the couple first arrived. “They shared some pictures when they were hiking with some wooden sticks to scout the land; there were cows and some other animals around in a vast coconut forest,” described Yap.
She envisioned an elegant, pared-back villa tailor-made to the site as “the perfect sanctuary for the body and mind favouring a natural aesthetic, tactile textures and subtle, understated luxury". But before that, she had to create access into the site.
“The access to the plot was difficult as there were no proper roads prior. So the contractor, who is the brother of my co-founder Ivan Hendrata, constructed a road, and cleared some tall grasses and coconut trees to make way for building equipment to enter the area.”
Another challenge was organising the plan within the vast land. “It is very different from normal bungalow plots in the city, where you have clear boundary walls between your neighbours and guidelines from the authorities,” Yap explained. She explored several iterations before arriving at the current layout where the placement of the common areas and the affinity pool achieves a perspective of the pool’s waters stretching toward the sea and horizon.
The entrance faces Mount Agung – a revered volcanic mountain in Bali – whose base is blanketed by paddy fields and coconut forests. Yap aligned the longer part of the plan perpendicular to the beachfront. The seaside was only 35-metre wide so she employed a layered approach, with a sequenced journey of framed encounters ending with an impactful reveal at the end.
It begins with a long passageway after the drop off. “When you are walking through this space, you don’t get the full view of the sea yet. It is just a beautiful corridor with a reflecting pond and trees on one side with a tiny glimpse of the ocean,” described Yap. A timber pergola animates the path with daylight that also creates speckled textures on the pond’s surface.
“Once you open the main door, you are greeted by a triple-volume space and your eyes start to see the sea and horizon beyond an expansive glass wall. At this spot, you will realise that the sea is so near, as you can hear the waves crashing,” Yap continued.
This part of the home is the jointure between two arms in an L-shaped plan. One arm contains four en-suites spread over two storeys and encased in a pitched-roof shell, each with a clear view of the pool and sea beyond. The other arm, containing the kitchen, dining and living, opens up to the ocean view at the narrow end and a generous lawn on the long side.
“This flat grassy space was designed to hold occasional events while the longer part of the pool, also conceived as an L shape, aligning toward the sea, enhanced the effect of the infinity edge extending toward the sea and horizon,” Yap highlighted. Across the living and dining room, a pavilion is another common area to enjoy the calming water sounds and view of the pool.
The architecture was conceived as a backdrop to the views instead of competing with it. Large glass surfaces knit seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces. ”Wherever you choose to kick back, you’ll find yourself fully immersed in the glorious surroundings. All the spaces have direct connection to nature and the stunning views, even when you are soaking in the bathtub,” Yap highlighted.
The design of the interiors is equally measured, with plentiful natural textures and a subdued palette of earth tones. “Since the villa is located off the coast, it was important to use less corrosive materials. We deployed local materials such as Andesite stone, Paras Kerobokan stone and Bengkirai wood. There are also off-form concrete surfaces imprinted with a timber pattern. These choices help to evoke the feel of living in the tropics,” said Yap.
She sought the skills of friends, as well as artisans and furniture makers in Bali to furnish the home. “All the decorative lightings are from lighting design studio Ong Cen Kuang, the furniture by local supplier Rusters Furniture, decorative objects by Cush Cush Gallery and Kim Soo Home, and linen bed sheets from Heveya,” said Yap on creating a holistic Bali experience.
This is a strategy Yap applies to all her work – to create contextually focused design that reflects the setting, building techniques and materials of the region. “I love telling the history of a place or the story of my client through the architecture and design. Thus, each of my projects are different,” she said. “I believe that a memorable spatial experience should evoke a response from all our senses – of sight, touch and sound,” she added. This is definitely achieved at Villa Soka, where the sounds of waves meeting the shore, the salty seawater smell wafting through each day’s activities, and the warm and comfortable materials make for reposeful holidays.
The best testimony of the project’s good design comes from its users. The wife shared: “Our favourite aspects of Villa Soka is its quietness and the amazing view. We like that all the bedrooms and bathrooms have unblocked beach views. We also enjoy the afternoon view from the living room. And not forgetting the amazing swimming pool; just standing inside it holding a bottle of beer, enjoying the ocean view and sound of the waves [is the epitome of paradise].”