In this holiday home in Bali, all the bedrooms and bathrooms have an amazing sea view

“On the plot facing west, every day will end with a beautiful sunset, where the sky turns pink and purple.” This description by designer Nikita Stephanie Yap of Singapore- and Bandung-based design firm NN Studio paints an enticing image that the owners of this villa in Bali enjoy.

Villa Soka is a holiday home of an Indonesian couple that plan to retire here in the future. They met in Bandung, Indonesia but have resided in Switzerland for the past 33 years to build their careers and a life together. Bali was a choice holiday spot where they would head to twice a year.

“We like the culture that Bali offers compared to other parts of Indonesia. The locals are also more tolerant and there are lots of people from different countries living here,” said the wife on the cosmopolitan crowd. The couple spent three years scouting the island before they finally secured this scenic area on the west coast of Bali, in the region of Tabanan. “The coastal plot of land we saw in Canggu was sold out and we almost bought a land in Kelating Beach – now Soori Bali, which is 30 minutes away from here,” said the wife, who shares that they viewed more than 10 plots before deciding on this one.