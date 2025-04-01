6 watchmakers that put horology light years ahead with watches inspired by Earth, the universe and a sci-fi movie
From G-Dragon’s custom Jacob & Co watch with gemstone planets to Hermes’ four-billion-year-old meteorite dial and more.
When timekeeping draws from the enigmatic beauty of Earth or the mysteries of the vast cosmos, the result is nothing short of transcendent. Whether it’s a dial made of lunar rock or one that features a miniature solar system in motion, these extraordinary timepieces invite us to look up, lean in, and lose ourselves in their celestial storytelling. Judging by the latest launches, watchmakers are no longer measuring time; they’re reimagining it as an interstellar journey.
From the jewel-studded spectacle of Jacob & Co’s S$1.6 million Astronomia Solar G-Dragon, to the futuristic alchemy of Bvlgari x MB&F’s kinetic Serpenti, and Urwerk’s bronze-clad marvel with dinosaur scale-inspired guilloche, these creations launch haute horlogerie into the outer limits of our imagination. Welcome to the new frontier of watchmaking.
JACOB & CO
Launched to commemorate Jacob & Co’s first monobrand boutique in Korea, the Astronomia Solar G-Dragon is a bespoke S$1.6 million mechanical fantasy born from a collaboration between the American watchmaker and Korean rapper. Based on the already dramatic Astronomia Solar Baguette watch, this one-of-a-kind creation reimagines the model’s planetary codes with G-Dragon’s signature motifs.
Housed within a 44mm rose gold case, the JCAM19 movement rotates on its vertical axis every 10 minutes, carrying a daisy-shaped time display, a nod to G-Dragon’s fashion brand Peaceminusone; flying tourbillon; and a turquoise (the pop idol’s favourite colour) globe encircled by a rose gold dragon with a white spine. Beneath this orbital ballet is a ring engraved with G-Dragon’s personal quote, “The world is mine”.
A signature Jacob Cut orange sapphire spins like the sun and is accompanied by three 288-facet gemstones in constant motion. The case and lugs are invisibly set with over 380 baguette-cut diamonds and coloured sapphires, while the caseback bears the engraving Ubermensch – G-Dragon’s latest album title – alongside “Astronomia for G.D.”.
DIOR
Boasting a mechanical automaton developed exclusively for Dior, the Grand Soir Automate Gris-gris is a dazzling ode to the enduring magic of Dior’s enchanted universe. The charming timepiece transforms monsieur Dior’s lifelong fascination with lucky charms into a mesmerising piece of horological theatre. Drawing on the couturier’s most cherished talismans, such as the four-leaf clover, bee, heart, star, and lily-of-the-valley, this 38mm gold creation is a love letter to superstition, transformed into a whimsical spectacle of high watchmaking.
At the dial’s centre, a sculpted gold heart is surrounded by animated charms that spring to life when the automaton is activated, as if spinning in a celestial dance. The printed mother-of-pearl dial’s starry map and talismanic motifs evoke Dior’s poetic worldview, with radiant gold accents and shimmering pave details elevating the piece into a captivating dreamscape. Two mesmerising references are offered: A version in rich blue tones is limited to 28 pieces, while another bejewelled model with a full pave diamond white gold bracelet is limited to just eight.
BELL & ROSS
Made for the space enthusiast, the BR-03 Astro offers a cosmic take on timekeeping, transforming the dial into a miniature solar system. Limited to 999 pieces, this 41mm timepiece – inspired by the Cupola, the observation dome of the International Space Station (ISS) – positions Earth at the centre of its orbiting system. Reminiscent of the night sky, the blue aventurine dial flaunts an unconventional time display: Mars indicates the hours, the Moon tracks the minutes, and a small satellite orbits Earth to mark the seconds.
This animation is made possible by a domed sapphire crystal carved to give Earth – rendered in relief – a three-dimensional effect, while the Moon and satellite are laser-engraved for intricate detail. Driven by the BR.CAL-327 automatic movement with a 54-hour power reserve, the watch is housed in a black ceramic case (to evoke the darkness of space) water-resistant to 100m and paired with a black rubber strap. Combining Bell & Ross’ signature aviation aesthetic, the BR-03 Astro is a bold statement that invites admirers to read time from a whole new perspective.
BVLGARI X MB&F
The ultra-modern Bvlgari x MB&F Serpenti is a radical reimagination of one of the watch world’s most recognisable emblems. A bold second collaboration between the two watchmaking powerhouses, this creation transforms Bvlgari’s legendary Serpenti motif into an avant-garde horological machine. The 42.5mm by 50.3mm watch’s sinuous, biomorphic case is an astounding feat of design and engineering, composed of five complex sapphire crystals that showcase MB&F’s daring movement architecture.
Each timepiece takes over a month to complete, and it shows. Instead of a traditional dial, revolving paper-thin aluminium domes mimic the glowing, animated eyes of the serpent, displaying hours and minutes beneath hand applied Super-LumiNova. At its core, a re-engineered MB&F movement showcases an oversized 14mm flying balance wheel pulsing beneath a signed 3D bridge, while automotive influences – from grille-like detailing to wheel-like crowns – add a sleek, machine-like edge. Because of its complexity, the 310-component hand-wound calibre can only be produced in extremely limited numbers – just six to eight per month.
Offered in three striking limited-edition references of 33 pieces each – titanium with blue domes, rose gold with green, and black PVD-coated steel with red – the Serpenti is no longer just a feminine object, but a dazzling kinetic marvel that marries the artistry of jewellery with the ingenuity of high horology.
HERMES
First launched in 2019, the Hermes Arceau L’heure de la Lune reinterpreted the moon phase complication with its whimsical, gravity-defying design. Continuing the celestial ballet are three new interpretations that join the collection as part of an exclusive 12-piece limited-edition set. Powered by an exclusive 117-component Hermes module, mobile time and date counters orbit gracefully above stationary mother-of-pearl moons and simultaneously display the moon phases in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres over a 59-day cycle.
Each of the three exceptional models is anchored by a sliver of the cosmos: Lunar rock is housed within a white gold and blue titanium case; a fragment from one of the largest known asteroids, Vesta, is encased in rose gold and titanium; and the 4.6-billion-year-old Erg Chech meteorite is framed in white and rose gold. A Pegasus motif drawn from renowned Hermes scarf designer Dimitri Rybaltchenko’s Full Moon artwork graces one of the moons, tying the complication back to the maison’s dreamlike universe. Paired with a matte alligator strap in either abyss blue or graphite, the Arceau L’heure de la Lune remains a quietly radical creation that invites its wearer to embrace time not as an urgency, but a journey through wonder.
URWERK
Texturally and conceptually, the UR-101 T-Rex is quintessentially Urwerk, where traditional expertise and avant-garde aesthetics coexist in perfect harmony. Inspired by dinosaur scales and the sleek curves of the iconic Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, the 41mm creation resembles a relic unearthed from another dimension. A revival of one of the Swiss manufacture’s first wandering hours watches from 1997, the model is brought to life through the 18th-century art of guilloche, one of watchmaking’s most revered decorative techniques.
Rather than confining guilloche to the dial and placing it under sapphire crystal, Urwerk boldly employs it across the watch’s entire case – from crown to lugs – creating a reptilian-like carapace that looks primal yet futuristic. As the bronze ages, it oxidises and forms a patina, transforming the watch into a living object in perpetual evolution. Inside, the updated UR-1.01V calibre powers Urwerk’s signature wandering hours display, with two rotating satellites gliding along a 180-degree arc, blending technical mastery with interstellar fantasy.