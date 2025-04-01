6 watchmakers that put horology light years ahead with watches inspired by Earth, the universe and a sci-fi movie

When timekeeping draws from the enigmatic beauty of Earth or the mysteries of the vast cosmos, the result is nothing short of transcendent. Whether it’s a dial made of lunar rock or one that features a miniature solar system in motion, these extraordinary timepieces invite us to look up, lean in, and lose ourselves in their celestial storytelling. Judging by the latest launches, watchmakers are no longer measuring time; they’re reimagining it as an interstellar journey.

From the jewel-studded spectacle of Jacob & Co’s S$1.6 million Astronomia Solar G-Dragon, to the futuristic alchemy of Bvlgari x MB&F’s kinetic Serpenti, and Urwerk’s bronze-clad marvel with dinosaur scale-inspired guilloche, these creations launch haute horlogerie into the outer limits of our imagination. Welcome to the new frontier of watchmaking.