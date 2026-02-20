10 luxury watches that capture Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year – Cloud Dancer
White and off-white watches are having a moment – but the best ones are all about texture. From enamel-like finishes to ceramic cases and diamond-set bezels, these picks prove restraint can still feel special.
Each year, Pantone’s Colour of the Year sums up the zeitgeist in a single shade. For 2026, it’s Cloud Dancer – a soft off-white with a subtle, diffused finish. In watchmaking, that restraint works especially well: grained, opaline, frosted and ceramic surfaces can shift the dial’s look dramatically under the light.
Here are 10 watches that wear the look well – from crisp, minimalist dials to more decorative takes – united by a restrained palette and a focus on craft.
BAUME & MERCIER
Baume & Mercier’s Clifton Baumatic for women updates the Clifton line in a compact 34mm case, combining a classic look with solid watchmaking credentials. Its finely grained off-white dial is the highlight, giving the watch a warm, vintage-leaning glow. Rose gold-plated trapezoidal indexes, faceted alpha hands and a slim seconds hand sit over a black crosshair, with an Arabic numeral at 12 o’clock and a date window at 6.
Powering the watch is the Baumatic manufacture movement BM13-1975A, which has a five-day power reserve, strong anti-magnetic resistance and long-term reliability. The movement can be admired via an open caseback, and it is housed in a polished and satin-finished stainless steel case, paired with a taupe alligator strap. It is also available with a dark blue dial.
BVLGARI
Inspired by the house’s Greco-Roman roots and the symbolism of the snake, the Bvlgari Serpenti has continually reinvented itself since its debut in 1948, mirroring the transformative nature of femininity. Launched at LVMH Watch Week 2026, the Serpenti Seduttori Automatic brings that jewellery-watch signature to a compact 34mm case.
Powering the watch is the Lady Solotempo automatic calibre, developed and produced at Bvlgari’s Le Sentier manufacture. Seen through the caseback, the rotor is decorated with the Bvlgari logo and snake-scale motifs. The movement drives the hours, minutes and seconds and offers a 50-hour power reserve.
The watch comes in two versions. One pairs a white opaline dial with a sculptural rose gold case and a bezel set with 36 brilliant-cut diamonds. It’s matched to a rose gold bracelet made of hexagonal scales, set with 117 brilliant-cut diamonds and finished with a folding buckle. The second version swaps in a malachite dial with a pink rubellite cabochon.
CARTIER
Since its launch in 2007, the Ballon Bleu de Cartier has captivated collectors with its perfectly rounded case, curved sapphire crystal and signature blue sapphire cabochon crown protected by a polished metal arch – details that give the watch its distinctive silhouette.
The line now adds a Day-Night complication in a 36mm rose gold case set with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds. At 10 o’clock, a crescent-shaped aperture indicates day and night, while the mother-of-pearl dial gives the watch a soft, cloud-like sheen. Blued steel sword hands track stretched Roman numerals, which are amplified by the domed crystal’s optical effect. Look closely and you’ll find Cartier’s secret signature hidden within the VII.
The watch is paired with a semi-matte grey alligator strap and powered by the calibre 1899 JN self-winding movement. A second version in white gold, with an aventurine glass dial, offers a darker, starry take on the theme.
GRAND SEIKO
From Grand Seiko’s Elegance Collection, the SBGM255 Snowdrop is a classically styled mechanical GMT. Inspired by the shift from winter to spring around the brand’s Studio Shizukuishi, its patterned white dial is meant to recall water droplets formed as snow begins to melt in the sun. The texture adds depth and a gentle shimmer to the pale surface.
Housed in a 39.5mm case, the SBGM255 draws from Grand Seiko’s long-standing GMT lineage, with design cues tracing back to the brand’s earliest watches of the 1960s. Powering the watch is the automatic calibre 9S66 with a 72-hour power reserve and precision rated at +5 to –3 seconds per day. A blue 24-hour hand highlights the second time zone, and the watch is paired with a crocodile leather strap.
MONTBLANC
Montblanc welcomes the Iced Sea Automatic Date 0 Oxygen, a more versatile dimension to its Iced Sea collection with a new and wearable 38mm case. It comes with two glacier-inspired dials: a light blue option with a softly shaded finish, and a white “glacier” dial – the first time the collection appears in an ice-white colourway.
Inspired by the Mer de Glace on the Mont Blanc massif, the white dial is crafted using Montblanc’s laborious gratte-boise technique. The process involves more than 30 steps and takes around four times longer than a standard dial, creating a surface that mimics the crystalline texture of glacial ice. A unidirectional rotating bezel with a white ceramic insert frames the dial.
At the heart of the watch is Montblanc’s 0 Oxygen technology, which eliminates fogging during extreme temperature changes and prevents oxidation to preserve long-term precision. Water resistant to 300 metres, the certified diver’s watch is powered by the MB 24.17 automatic movement. It’s available on an interchangeable steel bracelet or a white rubber strap with a 3D glacier motif on the inside.
OMEGA
As the official timekeeper of Milano Cortina 2026, Omega marks the XXV Olympic Winter Games with a Seamaster Diver 300M in white ceramic and grade 5 titanium. Sized at 43.5mm, it also nods to the brand’s long Olympic link – its 32nd timekeeping role since 1932.
The white ceramic dial features laser-engraved frosting with a finger trace pattern inspired by the event’s emblem numerals. Rhodium-plated hands and indexes glow with white Super-LumiNova, while the varnished central seconds hand features a subtle blue gradient echoing the Milano Cortina 2026 logo. On the bezel, the diving scale is laser-ablated in positive relief on a white ceramic ring, adding texture against the polished-brushed case and sandblasted titanium crown.
Inside is the Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8806 with a 55-hour power reserve. A grade 5 titanium caseback bears the Milano Cortina 2026 emblem, and the watch is finished with an integrated white rubber strap.
PATEK PHILIPPE
The Patek Philippe Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Ref 5524G stands out with an ivory lacquered dial that reinforces its vintage pilot-watch look. Large blackened white gold Arabic numerals and bold sword hands, both filled with luminous material, keep it highly legible.
Housed in a 42mm white gold case, the watch keeps the utilitarian cues of a pilot’s watch while remaining unmistakably Patek. The dual-time display is elegantly executed: the solid hour hand shows local time, while a skeletonised hand tracks home time. Day–night indicators for both time zones sit in small apertures, and the date at 6 o’clock is linked to local time.
The timepiece is equipped with the self-winding Calibre 26-330 S C FUS, offering up to 45 hours of power. Patented screw-down pushers let you adjust the local hour in one-hour increment, forwards or backwards, without stopping the movement. It’s finished with a khaki green composite strap and a clevis-style buckle.
RICHARD MILLE
Richard Mille’s RM 74-02 Automatic Tourbillon is built in Gold Quartz TPT, a composite developed with North Thin Ply Technology. The material is made by stacking ultra-thin quartz fibre sheets and heating them to 120 degrees Celsius under high pressure. Within the translucent layers, thin leaves of 22k red gold are embedded, giving the case a warm shimmer. Natural striations run across the bezel, so each piece looks slightly different.
At its heart beats the in-house automatic tourbillon calibre CRMT5, an openworked movement with a red gold baseplate and yellow gold bridges. A variable-geometry rotor in red gold and platinum winds a fast-rotating barrel for a 50-hour power reserve. Details such as a bevelled flange with festooned edges add to the watch’s layered, three-dimensional look.
TUDOR
The Tudor Ranger is a straightforward utilitarian, field-inspired mode, and the new Dune White version offers a lighter alternative to the familiar black dial. Its sandy, matte finish softens the Ranger’s utilitarian look, with a nod to Tudor’s ties to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter.
The Ranger is offered in two sizes, each powered by a COSC-certified manufacture movement with a 70-hour power reserve – the MT5400 in 36mm and the MT5402 in 39mm. Both versions use brushed stainless-steel cases and domed dials with painted Arabic numerals, arrow hands and a burgundy-tipped seconds hand, with luminous material for low-light visibility. You can choose between a satin-brushed steel bracelet with Tudor’s T-fit clasp, and a woven tri-colour fabric strap made by French ribbon-maker Julien Faure.
VACHERON CONSTANTIN
To mark its 270th anniversary, Vacheron Constantin introduces the ladies’ Traditionnelle Moon Phase in a 270-piece limited edition. The 36mm pink gold case is set with 80 round-cut diamonds and paired with a mother-of-pearl dial featuring a 270th anniversary motif. The geometric pattern, inspired by the brand’s Maltese Cross, catches the light as the dial shifts.
Inside is the manufacture calibre 1410 AS/270, finished with a cote unique decoration that runs in continuous lines across the bridges. Vacheron Constantin says the technique took more than 500 hours to develop. The astronomical moon-phase display is accurate to one day in 122 years, and the dial also includes small seconds at 6 o’clock and a power-reserve indicator. Viewed through the sapphire caseback, the movement carries the 270th anniversary emblem and the Hallmark of Geneva. A pink alligator strap finishes the watch.