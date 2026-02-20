10 luxury watches that capture Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year – Cloud Dancer

Each year, Pantone’s Colour of the Year sums up the zeitgeist in a single shade. For 2026, it’s Cloud Dancer – a soft off-white with a subtle, diffused finish. In watchmaking, that restraint works especially well: grained, opaline, frosted and ceramic surfaces can shift the dial’s look dramatically under the light.

Here are 10 watches that wear the look well – from crisp, minimalist dials to more decorative takes – united by a restrained palette and a focus on craft.

BAUME & MERCIER

Baume & Mercier’s Clifton Baumatic for women updates the Clifton line in a compact 34mm case, combining a classic look with solid watchmaking credentials. Its finely grained off-white dial is the highlight, giving the watch a warm, vintage-leaning glow. Rose gold-plated trapezoidal indexes, faceted alpha hands and a slim seconds hand sit over a black crosshair, with an Arabic numeral at 12 o’clock and a date window at 6.