The watches to mark a man’s milestones – from first job to retirement

For men in Singapore, life often unfolds in chapters: school, National Service, career, relationships, family and retirement. At the risk of sounding reductive, it can be summed up in a few stages, marked by milestones, money and, occasionally, mild panic.

But as memories fade, relationships come and go, and hairlines retreat, one thing stays with you: your mechanical watch collection. If you’re the sort of person who buys a watch to mark a milestone, that collection takes on even more meaning.

Here’s a typical Singaporean man’s life, told in seven stages through the watches that mark the journey.

STAGE 1: YOUR FIRST REAL JOB – THAT SWEET TASTE OF FREEDOM

So, you’ve just graduated and landed your first full-time gig. Congrats. That first pay cheque hits different. It’s thrilling and empowering, but also bewildering. One day, you’re relying on the Bank of Mum and Dad for everything – groceries, petrol, your EZ-Link card – and the next, you’re on your own.

You’re navigating CPF, insurance plans and investment options, and realising that your take-home pay isn’t the number in your contract. Welcome to financial independence, and to the end of buying oat milk lattes without checking your bank balance.

The starter watch

If you’re starting out in a plum sector – finance, tech or law – you might be tempted to treat yourself to something nice. But given the cost of living (or the cost of your lifestyle), a fickle job market and general unpredictability, it’s worth considering watches that are easier on the wallet.

They should also be sleek, discreet, robust and versatile enough for everything from gym sessions and client dinners to networking with peers and senior colleagues. Consider them a daily reminder that you’re no longer living off your parents.

Nomos Minimatik 39 Date Blue (Ref. 1252)