CNY 2022: All the tiger-themed watches you’ll want to usher in a powerful new year

It’s been exactly 10 years since Blancpain released its Traditional Chinese Calendar but it still continues to impress. After all, it is hard to diminish a movement that was five years in the making and boasts the standard Gregorian calendar and a lunisolar Chinese one.

Even the way it lays out this bounty of information is so well thought out that it hasn’t needed updating in a decade: The Gregorian date is located around the periphery of the dial and indicated by a serpentine pointer hand, an aperture at 12 o’clock reveals the current zodiac animal, and a double hours sub-dial lies below that.

On the left, you will find the Chinese calendar indications, and on the right you have the five elements and 10 celestial stems. A moon phase takes up the spot above 6 o’clock. Differentiating each year’s edition is an oscillating weight engraved with the corresponding animal – so a tiger, in this case. Limited to 50 pieces in platinum with a grand feu enamel dial.