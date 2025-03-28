7 watches that feature unique and rare materials

Luxury watchmaking has long been defined by precision, intricate complications, and masterful craftsmanship, but today, it’s also a frontier for material innovation. From prehistoric resin to the rarest metal in the universe and space-age composites, brands are pushing boundaries with unique, resilient, and revolutionary elements that redefine creativity and engineering.

Hublot, ever the disruptor, continues its streak of world-firsts with the Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic, the first multi-coloured ceramic watch that took four years to perfect. Arnold & Son goes organic with the HM Steel Amber, which flaunts a dial crafted from 30-million-year-old Baltic amber, while Louis Vuitton’s latest LVKV-02 GMR 6 boasts a case made from tantalum, a metal rarer than gold or platinum. IWC Schaffhausen’s latest Big Pilot’s Watch Shock Absorber XPL for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team employs bulk metallic glass (BMG) to protect against extreme impacts. Meanwhile, Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition showcases an iridescent automotive-paint dial, another world-first in watchmaking.

For those drawn to cutting-edge composites, Richard Mille’s RM 74-02 Automatic Tourbillon introduces Gold Quartz TPT, blending quartz fibres with 22k gold to create an entirely unique striated pattern on every case. And then there’s Panerai, which takes innovation further with the Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean Experience Edition that incorporates bronze salvaged from the restoration of the historic yacht Eilean. These seven watches prove that horology is as much about materials as it is about mechanics.