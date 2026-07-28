Dior and Louis Vuitton help their owner LVMH return to growth

Cabanis pointed to a double-digit percentage increase in sales of Dior goods in the US and Japan as evidence that “theories” that luxury had become a zero-sum game between brands in the sector were not correct.

“Where there is wealth creation, there is an appetite for luxury goods,” said Cabanis, pointing to strong stock market performance in the US and South Korea, driven by the AI boom.

Group sales at LVMH rose 3 per cent on an organic basis to €19.5 billion in the second quarter, ahead of consensus estimates. Profit from recurring operations fell 4 per cent in the first half of the year to €8.7 billion because of currency fluctuations, but operating profit margins remained stable at 22.5 per cent.

LVMH’s latest results came as chief executive Bernard Arnault took to social media site X for the first time on Monday (Jul 27) to thank supporters for their messages following his acerbic rebuttal to a series of articles in Le Monde. The reports included allegations of disunity within the billionaire’s family and details of the power he wields within LVMH and beyond.

“It appears that I am the head of ‘the last royal family of France’,” he wrote in his response, adding that he hoped “to save energy for all those elsewhere who are betting on a family’s disintegration to sell papers. They’ll be waiting a long time.”

Cabanis said the Middle East conflict had reduced organic growth for the quarter by one percentage point as tourist traffic has been slow to return to shopping destinations in the Gulf.

LVMH’s jewellery and watch sales rose 11 per cent in the second quarter, driven by Tiffany and Bvlgari.

The wine and spirits division, previously the group’s laggard, also showed improvement, with sales growing by 5 per cent in the quarter, driven by demand for champagne and rosé. Cabanis said demand for cognac has improved in China, but remains subdued in the US.

Adrienne Klasa © 2026 The Financial Times.

This article originally appeared in The Financial Times.