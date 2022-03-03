Ukraine crisis: Luxury conglomerates donate to relief efforts

Global luxury giants are speaking out against the Ukrainian invasion. On Mar 2, Kering, the owners of Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, said that it would be making a “significant donation” to help refugees who have fled the country and are now displaced.

“In order to contribute to humanitarian efforts to bring aid and support to Ukrainian refugees, Kering will make a significant donation to the UNHCR, the United Nations Refugees Agency,” the company announced on Instagram. “We hope for a peaceful resolution of this conflict.”