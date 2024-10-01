LVMH sells Off-White streetwear brand founded by Virgil Abloh

French luxury group LVMH has sold the streetwear brand Off-White founded by the late designer Virgil Abloh to a brand management company.

LVMH would not disclose the terms of the deal with New-York based Bluestar Alliance, which comes nearly three years after the pioneering designer’s death in 2021. Bluestar also owns fashion brands including Scotch & Soda, Elie Tahari, Bebe and Hurley.

“LVMH is proud of the legacy that Off-White has built under Virgil Abloh’s visionary leadership. Bluestar Alliance is the perfect partner to carry that legacy forward,” the Paris-listed group controlled by Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

“The acquisition of Off-White . . . will allow for the continuation of the cultural and creative momentum that Virgil ignited,” Bluestar chief executive Joey Gabbay said.

In 2021 LVMH increased its minority stake to take control of Off-White for an undisclosed sum, months before Abloh’s untimely death. At the time of the deal the group had envisioned an expanded role for Abloh across LVMH to launch brands and collaborations.

The American creative had been hired to design menswear at Louis Vuitton, the group’s main revenue and profitability driver, in 2018.

The move surprised some in the fashion industry but paid off as LVMH was looking to diversify its audience and younger consumers flocked towards an aesthetic that mixed sneakers and camouflage with formalwear.