LVMH Watch Week 2025: The latest launches by Bvlgari, Louis Vuitton, Hublot, Tag Heuer and more

Now in its sixth edition, LVMH Watch Week has established itself as one of the key events on the watch industry calendar. Since its debut in Dubai in 2020, where it showcased four of LVMH’s esteemed watchmaking houses – Bvlgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer, and Zenith – the event has grown exponentially in scale and significance. Over the years, the inclusion of brands such as Daniel Roth and Gerald Genta has further elevated its prestige. The showcase reached new heights this year as it welcomed three additional maisons – Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Swiss clockmaker L’Epee 1839 – bringing the total number of participating brands to nine.

Originally set to take place in Los Angeles, this year’s event was relocated due to the devastating California wildfires. Instead, LVMH Watch Week unfolded across two of the world’s major fashion cities: New York City from Jan 21 to Jan 22, and Paris from Jan 30 to Jan 31. The flagship Tiffany & Co. store on Fifth Avenue in The Big Apple served as the primary venue, alongside the nearby Louis Vuitton and Bvlgari boutiques. Meanwhile, the luxurious Cheval Blanc Paris hotel provided a majestic setting for the European leg of the event.

As the first major watch industry event of 2025, LVMH Watch Week set the tone for the year’s horological landscape with an extraordinary display of innovation, artistry, and technical mastery. From ultra-thin dress watches and high-performance sports models to dazzling high jewellery creations and avant-garde complications, the event showcased the full spectrum of LVMH’s watchmaking expertise. Here, we take a closer look at the launches from each of the participating maisons that offered a glimpse into the creativity and craftsmanship that define this year’s novelties.