LVMH Watch Week 2025: The latest launches by Bvlgari, Louis Vuitton, Hublot, Tag Heuer and more
The timepieces unveiled at the year’s first major watch event hosted by luxury powerhouse, LVMH.
Now in its sixth edition, LVMH Watch Week has established itself as one of the key events on the watch industry calendar. Since its debut in Dubai in 2020, where it showcased four of LVMH’s esteemed watchmaking houses – Bvlgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer, and Zenith – the event has grown exponentially in scale and significance. Over the years, the inclusion of brands such as Daniel Roth and Gerald Genta has further elevated its prestige. The showcase reached new heights this year as it welcomed three additional maisons – Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Swiss clockmaker L’Epee 1839 – bringing the total number of participating brands to nine.
Originally set to take place in Los Angeles, this year’s event was relocated due to the devastating California wildfires. Instead, LVMH Watch Week unfolded across two of the world’s major fashion cities: New York City from Jan 21 to Jan 22, and Paris from Jan 30 to Jan 31. The flagship Tiffany & Co. store on Fifth Avenue in The Big Apple served as the primary venue, alongside the nearby Louis Vuitton and Bvlgari boutiques. Meanwhile, the luxurious Cheval Blanc Paris hotel provided a majestic setting for the European leg of the event.
As the first major watch industry event of 2025, LVMH Watch Week set the tone for the year’s horological landscape with an extraordinary display of innovation, artistry, and technical mastery. From ultra-thin dress watches and high-performance sports models to dazzling high jewellery creations and avant-garde complications, the event showcased the full spectrum of LVMH’s watchmaking expertise. Here, we take a closer look at the launches from each of the participating maisons that offered a glimpse into the creativity and craftsmanship that define this year’s novelties.
BVLGARI
The Italian house aptly upgrades its iconic Serpenti collection in the Year of the Snake with the Serpenti Seduttori Automatic and Serpenti Tubogas Automatic. These sleek models are powered by the new Lady Solotempo BVS100 – Bvlgari’s first self-winding, time-only movement designed specifically for its ladies’ timepieces. Weighing only 5g and delivering an impressive 50-hour power reserve, the slim movement boasts an intricately engraved oscillating weight with a snake scale motif that can be admired through the exhibition caseback.
The 35mm Serpenti Tubogas Automatic in rose gold is available in single or double twirl variations, while the 34mm Serpenti Seduttori line sees seven new automatic references, ranging from full stainless steel, yellow or rose gold models with diamond-set bezels to a bicolour stainless steel and rose gold version with black lacquered or white opaline dials. For those after something glitzy, there are white or yellow gold models fully paved with 875 diamonds across the case, dial, and bracelet.
DANIEL ROTH
Following the successful relaunch of Daniel Roth in 2023 by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, the maison continues its revival with the Extra Plat Souscription – an ultra-thin two-hand dress watch that pays tribute to the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s original designs from the 1990s. Limited to only 20 pieces, the watch’s case design stays true to the original, but has been gently reworked in keeping with Daniel Roth’s visual codes. The 35.5mm by 38.6mm yellow gold case retains the distinctive double ellipse form, but with a perfectly centred godron along its outline for a balanced profile. At the same time, the lugs have been gently rounded for visual coherence and arched downwards for superior ergonomics.
The clou de Paris pattern on the dial base is engine-turned on a hand-operated straight-line engine dating back to 1935, while the filet saute border on the base and chapter ring is executed with a machine from 1850. Both dial components are executed by a single in-house artisan at La Fabrique du Temps in a painstaking process that requires 10 hours’ work per dial just for the guillochage. At the heart of this watch is the new hand-wound calibre DR002, which measures only 3.1mm in thickness and offers a three-day power reserve.
GERALD GENTA
One of the crowd favourites at LVMH Watch Week, the Gentissima Oursin Fire Opal is the latest addition to the Gentissima Oursin (French for sea urchin) series that’s known for its bold, avant-garde aesthetics. This fourth iteration features a 36mm yellow gold case with 137 fiery opals – mineraloids forged in Mexican volcanoes – screwed individually into the case by a yellow gold pin. The vibrant orange cornelian dial provides an exquisite contrast, while subtle octagonal motifs are incorporated into the faceted sapphire crystal – Mr Genta’s signature shape. Driving this remarkable creation is the GG-005 Zenith Elite movement with a yellow gold oscillating mass.
HUBLOT
The Swiss manufacture launched three releases that push the limits of materials, mechanics, and modern watchmaking. The Big Bang MECA-10 makes a triumphant return in a more wearable 42mm case. Offered in King Gold, Titanium, and Frosted Carbon, it features a skeletonised manual-winding movement with an incredible 10-day power reserve – a feat made possible by a rack-driven indicator that tracks energy levels like a digital countdown. Inspired by Meccano-style construction systems, the movement is layered like an architectural blueprint, offering a dynamic, ever-changing display of micromechanics in motion.
Fans will be delighted with the new Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green SAXEM. Hublot is the first and only watch brand to use SAXEM (Sapphire Aluminium oXide and rare Earth Mineral), a material originally designed for satellite technology, and this 44mm model boasts a striking emerald-green transparent case that gleams like a gemstone. Limited to 18 pieces, it houses Hublot’s MHUB6035 automatic tourbillon manufacture calibre, complete with a 22k gold micro-rotor on the dial side and a three-day power reserve. With an openworked movement, Super-LumiNova numerals, and a matching green rubber strap, this is an ultra-modern statement timepiece for the discerning collector.
Rounding out the lineup, the Spirit of Big Bang Chronograph arrives in three fresh ceramic shades of Dark Green, Sand Beige, and Sky Blue, each a limited edition of 200 pieces. Powered by the HUB4700 movement, the 42mm model features an openworked dial and colour-matched rubber straps.
L’EPEE 1839
Also making its debut at LVMH Watch Week, L’Epee 1839 unveiled the Watch Box. Encased in transparent acrylic glass, this mechanical timepiece case is not just a storage solution, but an interactive experience designed to celebrate watchmaking artistry. At the heart of the Watch Box lies a meticulously engineered mechanical lift system. With a press of a button, the watch is gracefully raised as the cover opens, creating an unveiling that’s dramatic and elegant all at once. When closed, the case rewinds its internal mechanism automatically.
LOUIS VUITTON
Marking its debut at LVMH Watch Week, Louis Vuitton unveiled the Tambour Taiko Spin Time range, an evolution of its signature Spin Time watch with a jumping hours complication first introduced in 2009. Comprising a collection of six limited editions in white gold and a dolphin grey colour palette, it features a redesigned case and three new in-house automatic movements with an enhanced Spin Time module.
The Tambour Taiko Spin Time is offered in two stunning 39.5mm variants: A standard version with a sunburst dial and a diamond-set model featuring a captivating hawk’s eye dial. Both are powered by the new LFT ST13.01 movement with a 45-hour power reserve. Also equipped with the same movement, the 42.5mm Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air models showcase a mesmerising floating cube display that seems to be levitating within the case. The diamond-set version is particularly striking, with over 1,000 diamonds that elevate its luxurious appeal.
Meanwhile, the 42.5mm Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Antipode combines the unique jumping hours mechanism with a world-first travel time complication. Its ground-breaking complication indicates the time across the world’s 24 time zones simultaneously with a day-night indication, presenting them in a legible, intuitive manner. Next, the 42.5mm Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Flying Tourbillon combines the suspended cube display with a central flying tourbillon encased in Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram flower cage.
The maison also introduced the Tambour Convergence to the Tambour family. Available in pink gold, and diamond-set platinum, this 37mm timepiece houses the new LFT MA01.01 movement. Its standout feature is an Art Deco-inspired digital display, which presents dragging hours and minutes through a beautifully designed aperture.
TAG HEUER
Tag Heuer’s new lineup celebrates its racing heritage and cutting-edge horology. First, the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph collection is enriched with five new releases, including the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing, a tribute to the thrill of motorsport. These 44mm race-inspired chronographs feature cutting-edge materials, enhanced ergonomics, and bold design details inspired by the high-octane world of Formula 1. From sleek titanium cases to vibrant colour accents, each model reflects TAG Heuer’s deep-rooted legacy in racing.
Adding sophisticated flair are Tag Heuer’s 39mm Carrera Chronograph and 42mm Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon, all dressed in an alluring smoky black-to-purple gradient dial. These timepieces also bring a new level of depth and elegance to the Glassbox design.
Next, the Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye honours Tag Heuer and Porsche’s shared history in motorsport, taking inspiration from vintage Heuer dashboard timers in the Monte Carlo Rally. There are two 42mm variations: A 911-piece limited edition in steel – a tribute to the Porsche 911, and a yellow gold version with only11 pieces available.
For those drawn to luxury and elegance, the Carrera Chronograph takes the glassbox concept to new heights by integrating a diamond-set flange and chaton diamond indexes under the domed sapphire crystal. The stunning 39mm iterations are available in two variations: One in the Tag Heuer Carrera signature blue and the other in delicate powder pink. Lastly, the Carrera Date range also unveils two new 36mm ladies’ timepieces with dials in soft ultra-feminine hues of powdery pink or lilac.
TIFFANY & CO.
The American jeweller made a stunning debut with five timepieces. Leading the showcase was the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Flying Tourbillon festooned with 848 round brilliant diamonds totalling 4 carats. Inspired by the iconic Bird on a Rock brooch, this 25-piece limited edition features a dial of turquoise marquetry, adorned with diamond-set birds in flight beneath a faceted sapphire crystal dome – a world-first in watchmaking. Powering this spectacular display is the bespoke calibre AFT24T01, developed in collaboration with Swiss haute horlogerie manufacture Artime.
Further expanding the house’s legendary Bird on a Rock collection, Tiffany unveiled the Bird on a Rock Tsavorite. Boasting a striking contrast of icy diamonds and deep green tsavorites, the phenomenal timepiece features 36 baguette tsavorites invisibly set on a rotating ring, and a hand-sculpted, diamond-studded bird perched on the dial.
Tiffany also presented the Carat 128 Aquamarine and Eternity by Tiffany Wisteria. A one-of-a-kind creation, the Carat 128 Aquamarine showcases a 34.52-carat diamond-cut aquamarine crystal that mimics the facets of the legendary 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. It features 897 diamonds totalling over 29 carats, meticulously set on a white gold case and bracelet.
Next, the Eternity by Tiffany Wisteria reinterprets Tiffany’s famed stained-glass lamps in plique-a-jour enamel, with 709 diamonds and a crown set with a Tiffany Setting-inspired solitaire diamond. Lastly, the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Twenty Four Stone boasts a stunning cross-stitch motif of over 700 diamonds with a total weight of 6.5 carats. Set in white gold, it features a rotating ring of 24 diamonds and yellow-gold crosses.
ZENITH
The Swiss manufacture showcases its chronograph expertise with two launches: The Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton and Chronomaster Sport Rainbow. A bold evolution of its high-performance integrated sports watch lineup, the Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton flaunts an openworked dial in deep blue or dark grey, offering a mesmerising view of the El Primero 3600SK movement. The 12-sided bezel and 42mm stainless steel case lend to the modern, geometric aesthetic, while an interchangeable strap system adds versatility.