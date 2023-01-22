LVMH Watch Week 2023: 5 new releases that caught our eye

It’s the watch event that typically marks the start of the horological season for the year, and after two years of adopting a digital format, LVMH Watch Week returned this January to a physical event.

From Jan 10 to Jan 12, four watchmaking maisons under the LVMH Group – Hublot, Zenith, TAG Heuer and Bvlgari – unveiled their latest novelties to international journalists and retailers in Singapore. Here’s what caught our attention.

BVLGARI SERPENTI TUBOGAS INFINITY

The serpent has long been a symbol of Bvlgari, and this time, the classic Serpenti Tubogas received a major upgrade. For the first time, the serpentine silhouette continues from the watch case all the way to the bracelet, courtesy of a trail of sparkling diamonds.