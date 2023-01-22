LVMH Watch Week 2023: 5 new releases that caught our eye
CNA Luxury rounds up the best drops from Hublot, Zenith, TAG Heuer and Bvlgari.
It’s the watch event that typically marks the start of the horological season for the year, and after two years of adopting a digital format, LVMH Watch Week returned this January to a physical event.
From Jan 10 to Jan 12, four watchmaking maisons under the LVMH Group – Hublot, Zenith, TAG Heuer and Bvlgari – unveiled their latest novelties to international journalists and retailers in Singapore. Here’s what caught our attention.
BVLGARI SERPENTI TUBOGAS INFINITY
The serpent has long been a symbol of Bvlgari, and this time, the classic Serpenti Tubogas received a major upgrade. For the first time, the serpentine silhouette continues from the watch case all the way to the bracelet, courtesy of a trail of sparkling diamonds.
A modular construction method was used to create rings of different dimensions. Each ring is then individually set with diamonds, extending the serpentine silhouette throughout the watch. The Serpenti Tubogas Infinity is available with single tour or double tour bracelets.
HUBLOT BING BANG TOURBILLON SAXEM YELLOW NEON
Hublot brought colour to LVMH Watch Week with the debut of the strikingly fluorescent Big Bang Tourbillon SAXEM Yellow Neon. According to Hublot, this shade of neon yellow was incredibly difficult to achieve. SAXEM, short for Sapphire Aluminum Oxide and Rare Earth Material, is an innovative and high-tech synthetic material, traditionally used to create lasers and satellites.
The watch features a crown, bezel and six H-shaped crews created from blasted titanium. It is powered by Hublot’s HUB6035 movement, with a 72-hour power reserve and water resistance up to 30m. Only 50 pieces have been created.
HUBLOT CLASSIC FUSION ORIGINAL
Hublot may be known these days for its audacious releases, but there’s still beauty in its minimalist models. Take for example the Hublot Classic Fusion Original, a new take on the watch that shook up fine watchmaking conventions in 1980. Back then, strapping a precious gold case on just a simple rubber strap was almost unthinkable.
The new Classic Fusion Original is almost identical to the first version, with three different sizings – 33, 38 or 42mm. They come in titanium, black magic (ceramic) or yellow gold. Each model has a minimalist polished black dial, with a black rubber strap and hardware that matches the case. There are only 500 pieces available.
TAG HEUER MONZA FLYBACK CHRONOMETER
The TAG Heuer Monza has now been given a contemporary upgrade, featuring an ultra-lightweight carbon case and a skeletal black dial that reveals its inner workings and movement. Protected by a domed sapphire crystal with double anti-reflective treatment, the dial has a two-register layout with a translucent fume blue sapphire crystal chronograph counter at three o’clock, the permanent second at six o’clock and the date window at nine o’clock.
The 42mm timepiece also has a tachymeter scale to measure distances and a pulsometer to monitor heart rate.
ZENITH DEFY SKYLINE SKELETON
A year after the launch of the three-handed Defy Skyline collection, Zenith has unveiled a bold skeletonised version – the first skeleton watch equipped with a 1/10th-of-a-second indicator.
Housed in an angular octagonal case, the model features an open dial with an open-worked El Primero automatic movement. It comes in a 41mm case with a blue or black dial. Instead of the traditional Zenith five-point star, the Defy Skyline Skeleton has a four-point star design on the dial instead. The five-point star still appears on the caseback.
The timepiece is equipped with a quick-change strap system, allowing the wearer to switch seamlessly between the steel bracelet and rubber strap.