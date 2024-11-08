Magical House of Chanel: An enchanting Christmas experience at Marina Bay Sands

Tis’ the season for Christmas pop-ups, and here's one you won’t want to miss. The Magical House of Chanel, located at Marina Bay Sands' Event Plaza, is a whimsical winter wonderland adventure culminating in a fragrance discovery experience.

Before you enter, be sure to snap a photo against the backdrop of the Magical House, framed by gift boxes and iconic Chanel symbols adorning the roof. Inside, the first room invites you on a whimsical quest through an immersive snowy forest. (Tip: dress warmly, as it can get quite chilly).