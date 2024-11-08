Logo
Magical House of Chanel: An enchanting Christmas experience at Marina Bay Sands
The Magical House of Chanel at Marina Bay Sands’ Event Plaza is a whimsical winter wonderland culminating in a fragrance discovery experience.

The Magical House of Chanel is located at the Event Plaza of Marina Bay Sands. (Photo: Chanel)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
08 Nov 2024 02:23PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2024 02:32PM)
Tis’ the season for Christmas pop-ups, and here's one you won’t want to miss. The Magical House of Chanel, located at Marina Bay Sands' Event Plaza, is a whimsical winter wonderland adventure culminating in a fragrance discovery experience.

Before you enter, be sure to snap a photo against the backdrop of the Magical House, framed by gift boxes and iconic Chanel symbols adorning the roof. Inside, the first room invites you on a whimsical quest through an immersive snowy forest. (Tip: dress warmly, as it can get quite chilly).

The Immersive Forest. (Photo: Chanel)

Once you have completed your quest, step into the Miniature World, where Chanel’s iconic No 5 perfume bottles and other treasures take centre stage, set against miniature snowy landscapes.

Miniature World. (Photo: Chanel)
The Apartment. (Photo: Chanel)

Finally, enter the Apartment, where you can discover the five unique interpretations of Chanel No 5 as well as other perfume lines such as the Les Exclusifs, which embody the fine art of perfuming.

The Magical House of Chanel is open to the public from Nov 9 to Dec 25. During your visit, be sure to check out Chanel’s exclusive light animation and installation inside MBS at the Grand Colonnade.

Chanel's Christmas indoor light animation. (Photo: Chanel)

Spot several iconic emblems of the house, including the No 5 bottle, the lion and the camellia flower, floating in a galaxy of comets and snowflakes, drifting up from the chimney of a dollhouse. The light animation kicks off on Nov 8, 8pm with a light-up ceremony, and will run till Dec 31. 

Source: CNA/st

