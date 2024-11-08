Magical House of Chanel: An enchanting Christmas experience at Marina Bay Sands
The Magical House of Chanel at Marina Bay Sands’ Event Plaza is a whimsical winter wonderland culminating in a fragrance discovery experience.
Tis’ the season for Christmas pop-ups, and here's one you won’t want to miss. The Magical House of Chanel, located at Marina Bay Sands' Event Plaza, is a whimsical winter wonderland adventure culminating in a fragrance discovery experience.
Before you enter, be sure to snap a photo against the backdrop of the Magical House, framed by gift boxes and iconic Chanel symbols adorning the roof. Inside, the first room invites you on a whimsical quest through an immersive snowy forest. (Tip: dress warmly, as it can get quite chilly).
Once you have completed your quest, step into the Miniature World, where Chanel’s iconic No 5 perfume bottles and other treasures take centre stage, set against miniature snowy landscapes.
Finally, enter the Apartment, where you can discover the five unique interpretations of Chanel No 5 as well as other perfume lines such as the Les Exclusifs, which embody the fine art of perfuming.
The Magical House of Chanel is open to the public from Nov 9 to Dec 25. During your visit, be sure to check out Chanel’s exclusive light animation and installation inside MBS at the Grand Colonnade.
Spot several iconic emblems of the house, including the No 5 bottle, the lion and the camellia flower, floating in a galaxy of comets and snowflakes, drifting up from the chimney of a dollhouse. The light animation kicks off on Nov 8, 8pm with a light-up ceremony, and will run till Dec 31.