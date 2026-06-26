Why Malaysian fashion label Motoguo disappeared for two years – and what brought it back

Since the start of 2026, designers Guo Moto and Kinder Eng have been shuttling between Shanghai and their home city of Kuala Lumpur. Away for weeks at a time, there is a reason behind their whirlwind schedules: After a two-year hiatus, Motoguo – the fashion label Guo founded with Eng and a third business partner, Jay Perry Ang – is ready to bring its richly whimsical, maximalist world back into view.

“We were tired of the fashion routine. It became nonstop, season after season, always chasing the next thing. Mentally, it was exhausting,” Eng said of the decision to pause the label. The whole team, he recalled, was experiencing burnout. “Business-wise, we also realised there were many unstable fundamentals within the company that we had neglected over the years because we were constantly focused on producing collections,” Guo added.

WHERE FAIRYTALES MEET FASHION REBELLION

Launched in 2015, Motoguo carved out a niche with its blend of eccentricity, childlike nostalgia and subversive humour. Its signature aesthetic challenged conventional notions of gender, combining structured tailoring with romantic flourishes such as lace, ribbons and bows.

Motoguo’s deft mix of silhouettes, prints and textures also made it the first Southeast Asian label to be shortlisted for the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2016. Over the years, Motoguo has showcased its collections in some of the world’s leading fashion capitals, while its designs have appeared in popular shows such as Euphoria and Emily in Paris.