Too rich and too thin? Welcome to Manhattan’s newest ‘skinnyscraper’

There have been suggestions that this is an exemplar of density, a hint to the future of city centres. Gregg Pasquarelli, one of the founders of SHoP, the architects of 111, said that the tower “occupies only the space of perhaps three brownstones.” In other words, to accommodate this many HNWIs at street level would take up an entire city block.

“The problem with super-thin high rises,” wrote Samuel Stein in an essay for The Baffler, “is not their size per se, it’s that so few people live in them.”

Stein compares it to a kind of vertical suburbanism. But the residents at 111 W 57th eschew the gardens and attics of a house for those views. These are maximum security units, with only a single point of entry at street level (and, worryingly, only a single stair for escape). Is it better to isolate billionaires into a very visible landmark taking up minimal space at ground level rather than occupying entire rows of under-inhabited housing? And surely no one would argue that if this tower had not been built, the site would have been given over to social or affordable housing.

“The supertalls have killed 57th Street,” said Sennett. “It used to be a cosmopolitan neighbourhood of actors’ studios, small offices, studio workshops, housing… now it’s only chain stores, the little restaurants have all closed and the only people around are doormen. The towers represent an absence, of their residents and of what has become a ghost street.”

Yet the tower has received remarkably good press. Pasquarelli was understandably pleased with it: “A century ago people were complaining about the condo co-ops on Fifth Avenue, about knocking down brownstones and single-family dwellings. When your city stops changing that’s when you should be worried.”

There have been gushing editorials about its slender profile, its elegant echo of Deco, the fineness of its terracotta and bronze facade. Its engineering is an incredible feat, made possible by advances in concrete technology and by a new generation of lift cables which were once woven of heavy steel but can now been made of lightweight carbon-fibre.