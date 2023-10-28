Margo and Smith, an artisanal bag restoration atelier, wants to make bag repairs a luxurious experience
Located in a heritage building on Ann Siang Road, Margo and Smith aims to offer clients a more tailored and elevated experience when it comes to bag repairs.
You’ve spent thousands of dollars on that dream designer bag of yours. One day, you notice that the bag isn’t looking as perfect as it did from when you first brought it home from the boutique. You might have accidentally spilled water over it, or even worse, a glass of wine. Even if you are the meticulous sort, the heat and humidity in Singapore makes your bag prone to mould, discolouration or peeling of fabric.
To restore your bag to its former glory, you take it to a bag repair specialist. Many bag spas in Singapore, however, are typically set in a shopping mall, sometimes in a modest, tiny kiosk – not the upscale experience your treasured handbag deserves.
Enter Margo and Smith, an artisanal bag restoration atelier that opened its doors in Singapore on Oct 24. The atelier, located in a 100-year-old heritage building on Ann Siang Road, is the brainchild of John Chung and his wife Salina Chai. Chung is the founder of artisanal shoe shining, repair and leather care store, Mason and Smith, while Chai is a fashion content creator and influencer.
“It all started with Mason and Smith, where we work with male footwear. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we already noticed a trend where our clients would come in with their wives’ bags and say, ‘hey, can you help us with this?’”, shared Chung. “We realised that there is a growing demand for bag restoration and we started conceptualising the idea, but we didn’t have the time to execute it. Over the past few years, as our clientele grew, we started to see that more people were paying attention to aftercare services for their bags.”
Chung decided to offer bag restoration services at Mason and Smith. He noticed that there were a lot of common problems that Mason and Smith could solve, including issues such as mould and colour transfer. “The concept of leather restoration is pretty much the same for male shoes and female bags. We just use different techniques,” he elaborated.
As an increasing number of friends from Chai’s fashion circle began approaching the couple for help, they discovered the potential for a more tailored, elevated bag restoration experience. “There was an opportunity for us to provide a more personalised service in a luxurious space, rather than just having clients drop off their bags and heading off. We really wanted to give them a comprehensive experience, because a lot of them have very deep attachments to their bags,” said Chung.
Margo and Smith is housed on the second and third floors of a Cantonese clan association building. The setting is apt – after all, Margo and Smith was created with the mission to preserve the heritage and beauty of preloved bags, giving them a new lease of life for generations to come. “Especially for us women, we hope to pass on our bags to the next generation. If it's not a daughter, maybe it's a niece or another close family member,” said Chai. “When you spend a lot of money on a bag, you want to keep it for a long time. A lot of people buy bags as a reward for themselves. These are stories we want to preserve,” added Chung.
Margo and Smith has a team of four artisans, who use French and Japanese techniques. Services offered include recolouring, mould cleaning, protective waterproof coating, stitching and hardware replacement, rejuvenation and maintenance, as well as a complete revival service. The latter is an overhaul restoration service for bags that are damaged or worn down.
The atelier operates by appointment only. Stepping into the space, clients are first given a private tour of the atelier. The thoughtfully designed space features a neutral colour palette. The second floor features a consultation area, along with an exquisite display of bags. Here, clients are also able to select various types of colours, finishes and hardware for the repair of their bags. The third floor features another VIP consultation area, along with an open concept workshop where clients can witness their bags being restored and recoloured on site.
Prices start from S$200, depending on the size of the bag. “When a client brings in their bag, we will assess the size and condition of the bag to determine the services they require. Subsequently, we will give them an accurate quotation,” said Chung.
Bag repairs and restoration works may take anywhere from two to eight weeks, depending on the existing condition and type of leather. Upon completion, clients can choose to personally pick up the bag from the atelier or opt for delivery. Besides bags, the team can also repair and restore other types of leather goods, including wallets, belts, shoes and more.
Chung opened Mason and Smith in 2013 when he was just 21 years old. He apprenticed and studied shoemaking under several renowned shoemakers in Hong Kong and Japan. Chung is also the winner of the 2018 World Shoe Shine Championship.
When it comes to leather bags, Chung shared that the most complex project the company has ever taken up so far was repairing a bag that had been bitten by a dog. “It was quite tricky because we had to rebuild the piece that was bitten off, fill it with putty and recolour it,” he recalled.
In the future, Chung and Chai hope to introduce a retail line of bag care products at Margo and Smith. “We also want to educate clients on bag care products, bag care tips and how to style your bags so that we become more than just a bag restoration shop. We want to build a community,” shared Chai.
Margo and Smith is located at 25 Ann Siang Road. For more information, visit https://www.margoandsmith.com/.
