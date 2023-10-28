Margo and Smith, an artisanal bag restoration atelier, wants to make bag repairs a luxurious experience

You’ve spent thousands of dollars on that dream designer bag of yours. One day, you notice that the bag isn’t looking as perfect as it did from when you first brought it home from the boutique. You might have accidentally spilled water over it, or even worse, a glass of wine. Even if you are the meticulous sort, the heat and humidity in Singapore makes your bag prone to mould, discolouration or peeling of fabric.

To restore your bag to its former glory, you take it to a bag repair specialist. Many bag spas in Singapore, however, are typically set in a shopping mall, sometimes in a modest, tiny kiosk – not the upscale experience your treasured handbag deserves.

Enter Margo and Smith, an artisanal bag restoration atelier that opened its doors in Singapore on Oct 24. The atelier, located in a 100-year-old heritage building on Ann Siang Road, is the brainchild of John Chung and his wife Salina Chai. Chung is the founder of artisanal shoe shining, repair and leather care store, Mason and Smith, while Chai is a fashion content creator and influencer.