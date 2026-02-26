Dior's former creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presents debut collection for Fendi at Milan Fashion Week

Uma Thurman’s casual front-row look for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut as Fendi creative director during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday provided a sneak peek of a cold-weather collection that veered from solid daywear to sensuous evening looks, anchored by fur-forward outerwear.

The front row was star-packed, including Thurman in a classic white blouse under a dark blazer and Jessica Alba in a double-breasted pantsuit. Both echoed looks on the runway.

Dakota Fanning and Monica Bellucci also were present, along with a host of K-pop stars, including Fendi ambassador Bang Chan. Hundreds of K-pop fans waited outside with homemade signs and drawings of their favourite singers, across the street from a dozen anti-fur protesters.