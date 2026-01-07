Driving the Maserati GT2 Stradale: A race-bred supercar that still works on real roads

A gentle knock on my window interrupted the moment. “Excuse me, but are you going to drive it?” asked a concerned Maserati representative. Shaken from my reverie, I grinned and offered a thumbs-up.

I was strapped into the Maserati GT2 Stradale, resplendent in its bespoke purplish livery, fully absorbed by its racing-bred cockpit. Inside, the GT2 Stradale embraces an almost monastic austerity. Without carpets, you’re left with exposed carbon fibre flooring and a carbon-fibre steering wheel that feels purposeful in your hands. This is what petrolheads lovingly refer to as a “carbon tub”.

The design strikes a delicate balance: aggressively sporty, yet surprisingly habitable for daily use. Where carbon doesn’t dominate, Alcantara does – applied liberally to eliminate glare and add tactile luxury.

Evidence of obsessive engineering abounds. The centre console is raised 50mm, positioning it closer to the driver for more intuitive interaction with the rotary drive-mode controller. While an infotainment touchscreen exists, it doesn’t dominate the interior architecture. The digital gauges are legible and refreshingly straightforward. Most functions, including those mounted on the steering wheel, rely on simple push buttons. There’s a lesson in restraint here that certain Maranello designers might consider.