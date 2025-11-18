The Maserati MCPura embodies the art of Italian luxury and racing precision

Maserati has also distilled the MCPura’s controls down to the essentials: a precision rotary audio controller (mentioned earlier), window switches, drive/manual selectors, and the prominent drive mode dial, all intuitively clustered low on the centre console. As standard, it comes with adaptive dampers and a hydraulic nose-lift function so you can raise the nose on steep driveways or over speed bumps – useful for a car slung low to the tarmac.

Cabin storage is limited to a cup holder at the back of the console, a glove box, and that’s about it. It does offer a 100L boot behind the engine and a 50L shallow compartment under the bonnet at the front, perhaps sufficient for a quick overnight getaway. But don’t expect to do a grocery run with this car.

For open-air aficionados like myself, the Cielo variant’s roof mechanism is an engineering marvel, folding itself in 12 seconds. What I adored about the roof is its innovative, electrochromic PDLC (Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal) glass roof, which transforms from crystal clear to opaque in an instant. However, the function is hidden in the central touchscreen menu – a quirk that means you might spend almost as long prodding the interface as the roof takes to fold away.

ON-ROAD COMPOSURE AND DAILY VERSATILITY

The MCPura is engineered as much for the weekday commute as the weekend blast. Even in the stiffest suspension setting, the ride remains unexpectedly supple, soaking up rough tarmac like a luxury grand tourer – a quality reminiscent of the iconic Quattroporte.

But make no mistake – this Maserati lives for performance. Its 3.0L twin-turbo Nettuno V6 delivers a linear surge of power, with an addictive snarl cresting above 4,000rpm. Linked to a rapid-fire eight-speed DCT, the gearing is perfectly spaced for both city sprints and Alpine passes, with a top speed of 320 km/h. The MCPURA may not eclipse a Ferrari 296GTB in raw launch times (0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds), but its visceral road presence will turn heads everywhere you go.

The MCPura's handling is race-car sharp, and this is nowhere more evident than the curves on the beautiful Tuscan mountain roads. Point it at the turns, and the car steers wonderfully through a series of corners at breakneck speeds. Despite this, it isn’t overly harsh – handling is responsive and throttle response forgiving.

On the outside, the car is pure Italian poetry in motion. A redesigned front bumper inhales more air, and a restyled rear bumper wraps around a pair of exhaust outlets. A stronger rear diffuser better channels air from the closed underbody. All the wheel choices, except for the standard set, are forged. There is a new optional spoiler that integrates perfectly with the rear of the car, and you can order that in either raw carbon or painted to match the body.

Open the butterfly doors and you get an unobstructed look at the car’s design details. They make getting in and out of the cabin much easier, while also displaying the carbon fibre interior, aerodynamics, and exposed front wheel. It’s a combination of practical function and thoughtful design, highlighting features that would otherwise go unnoticed.

It looks the part from all angles, and its special matte paint job option called AI Aqua Rainbow shows off the car’s exquisite Italian craftsmanship and enduring style. Its production, painting, and personalisation are conducted entirely in Modena, representing the pinnacle of Maserati’s heritage and commitment to luxury.

As with luxury marques, Maserati’s Fuoriserie Program will customise whatever your heart desires, down to hand painting its logo on the side panels. You just need to be patient with final delivery.