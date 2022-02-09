Logo
French jewellery house Van Cleef & Arpels is recreating the streets of Paris in Singapore with an immersive watchmaking exhibition, open to the public from Feb 12 to Feb 20.

This Paris-themed exhibition at MBS has Instagram-worthy spots and million-dollar jewels

Step into the streets of Paris at Van Cleef & Arpels' exhibition in Singapore. (Photo: Van Cleef & Arpels)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
09 Feb 2022 12:09PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:09PM)
This February, you don’t have to hop on a plane to visit the City of Light. From Feb 12 to Feb 20, French jewellery house Van Cleef & Arpels is holding an immersive watchmaking exhibition at the Sands Expo, Marina Bay Sands.

Admission to the exhibition, titled Journey Through The Poetry Of Time, is complimentary but strictly by-appointment-only. (Details below)

The exhibition is an ethereal recreation of the streets of Paris, with four galleries based on the following themes – love stories; ballerinas and fairies; poetic astronomy; and enchanting nature.

At the "cafe", enjoy a cup of coffee and some pastries by the "River Seine", and take photos with iconic Parisian landmarks. Other unique photo-ops include a flower stall, a Parisian garden setting, as well as a French opera house.

To enter the exhibition, visitors have to cross under a romantic moonlit Parisian bridge. (Photo: Van Cleef & Arpels)

There’s something for the little ones too, with a series of workshops catered to children aged four to 10. Each child will be given an art kit consisting of foldable paper inspired by the iconic landmarks of Paris. Children can then create their very own 3D model of Paris. Entry to the children’s workshop will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kids can take part in a series of children's workshops. (Photo: Van Cleef & Arpels)

For watchmaking and jewellery enthusiasts, a total of 198 Van Cleef & Arpels treasures are on show at the exhibition, all of which – except museum pieces – are available for sale.

Keep your eyes peeled for highlights such as the house's iconic Pont des Amoureux collection. This series of watches feature a retrograde display where a lady figure indicates the hours while the gentleman figure tells the minutes, while they both cross a bridge from opposite ends. At 12 noon and 12 midnight, they meet in the middle of the bridge and lean in for a kiss.

A Pont des Amoureux timepiece. (Photo: Van Cleef & Arpels)

Other highlights include the Lady Arpels Bellerines Musicales watch, a magical theatre on the wrist. Just like a music box, a melody rings out from the timepiece on-demand.

Lady Arpels Ballerine Musicale Emeraude timepiece. (Photo: Van Cleef & Arpels)

Also on display are the Planetarium timepieces with an astronomical complication that tracks the movement of the planets around the sun. The Lady Arpels Planetarium features the sun at the centre of the dial, circulated by Mercury, Venus, Earth and the Earth's moon. The Midnight Planetarium features Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn orbiting around the sun.

Lady Arpels Planetarium. (Photo: Van Cleef & Arpels)

The exhibition also shines the spotlight on the brand’s masterful secret watches, including the Dahlia Secret High Jewellery timepiece. The watch unfolds its corolla of yellow gold and diamonds upon a mount adorned with precious leaves. The petals quiver when touched, mimicking the sway of nature in the breeze.

The Dahlia Secret High Jewellery watch. (Photo: Melissa Stewart)

High jewellery must-sees include the Alleanza transformable necklace, worth an estimated S$6 million. This necklace features a total of 321 ruby beads, with a 15.53 carat pear-shaped diamond at the centre.

Alleanza transformable necklace. (Photo: Melissa Stewart)

At an eye-watering S$9 million, the Etincelles D’emeraudes transformable necklace is the most valuable piece on show. The stars of the show are 11 emerald-cut Colombian emeralds, totalling 39.04 carats.

Etincelles D’emeraudes necklace. (Photo: Melissa Stewart)

The Van Cleef & Arpels: A Journey Through The Poetry Of Time exhibition will be held at Marina Bay Sands Expo Hall B. Reservations can be made here.

Source: CNA/st/ds

