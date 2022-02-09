This Paris-themed exhibition at MBS has Instagram-worthy spots and million-dollar jewels

This February, you don’t have to hop on a plane to visit the City of Light. From Feb 12 to Feb 20, French jewellery house Van Cleef & Arpels is holding an immersive watchmaking exhibition at the Sands Expo, Marina Bay Sands.

Admission to the exhibition, titled Journey Through The Poetry Of Time, is complimentary but strictly by-appointment-only. (Details below)

The exhibition is an ethereal recreation of the streets of Paris, with four galleries based on the following themes – love stories; ballerinas and fairies; poetic astronomy; and enchanting nature.

At the "cafe", enjoy a cup of coffee and some pastries by the "River Seine", and take photos with iconic Parisian landmarks. Other unique photo-ops include a flower stall, a Parisian garden setting, as well as a French opera house.