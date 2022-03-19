The S$890,000 supercar built for driving on Singapore’s roads

It’s only when you get behind the wheel of most supercars that you realise they’re not really engineered for urban roads. They’re supreme powerhouses, sure. But for everyday driving in city traffic? Not so much.

This can be infuriatingly frustrating for those who cough up handsome sums only to find themselves unable to coax the maximum performance these sports cars were designed to deliver in Singapore’s stop-and-go traffic.

But not the McLaren GT.

They were right – it is remarkably easy to drive.

One of the misconceptions about driving a supercar is that it can be intimidating – in general – and this is absolutely not the case with the McLaren GT.

You get fun, you get power, you get performance, you get thrills – without running into those vexing limits at every turn.

Don’t get me wrong, I would have loved to take this grand tourer on long stretches of clear and winding roads through the countryside overseas, as we might have done pre-COVID-19. That, surely, would be bliss. But lacking which, it was a delight to find the McLaren GT already primed for everyday drivability along our city streets.