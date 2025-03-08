Papaya parade: Catch McLaren’s MCL38 Celebration Edition Artura and 750S at Ion Orchard

Only 18 units of McLaren’s MCL38 Celebration Edition Artura and 750S supercars will ever be produced, and this is probably your one and only chance to see the two supercars in person at an ION Orchard pop-up running from now till Mar 11 Mar.

The two supercars are clothed in special edition livery, designed to commemorate McLaren Racing’s historic ninth Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship victory in 2024, and they will be on display for public viewing here in Singapore for the first time in Southeast Asia.

The ultra-exclusive Celebration Edition cars are named in honour of McLaren’s MCL38 2024 World Constructors’ Championship-winning Formula 1 car, and its limited production comprises just nine units of the 3-litre Artura V6 hybrid and another nine units of the more powerful 4-litre twin-turbocharged 750S V8 that will be released globally – a number chosen to mark McLaren’s ninth Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship win and its first since 1998. Of which, just one unit of the Artura model has been allocated for sale in the Singapore market.

“The relentless pursuit of excellence is intrinsic to the McLaren mindset and in 2024 we demonstrated this with incredible success on both the track and the road,” said Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive. “The achievements of [Team CEO] Zak Brown, [Team Principal] Andrea Stella, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and the entire McLaren Racing team in winning the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship are beyond inspirational – and what better way to mark this than with an ultra-exclusive Celebration Edition of our award-winning Artura and 750S,” he continued.

HAND-SIGNED BY LANDO

Curated by McLaren Special Operations, the supercars’ bespoke duo-tone livery echoes the McLaren Formula 1 colours of signature papaya orange and anthracite, while a Champions’ Laurel and ‘Nine-Star’ logo are proudly displayed on the side of the car alongside additional orange accents such as the striking brake calipers.

The interiors of both models of this MCL38 Celebration Edition are equally striking. They feature carbon fibre sill covers on the driver’s side personally signed by F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while a Champions’ Laurel is also stitched onto the seat headrest, complemented by a 12 o’clock steering wheel marker in papaya.

To top it all off, the ultimate F1 fan lucky enough to own one of these rare editions will also have in their possession a forever keepsake of Formula 1 history in the form of a ‘MCL38’ dedication plaque that incorporates a genuine piece of carbon fibre bodywork from an actual 2024 MCL38 Formula 1 car.

There’s also an additional bespoke track record plaque located in the bonnet storage area that lists the pole positions, race wins and fastest laps recorded by the MCL38 Formula 1 car during the victorious 2024 season.

Certainly not to be missed for papaya fans as you gear up to watch the 2025 F1 championship season kicking off later this month, not to mention the world premiere of Season 7 of Drive to Survive on Netflix.

McLaren MCL38 Celebration Edition Pop-up

Ion Orchard, L1 Atrium. Till Mar 1, 2025