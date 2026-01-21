McLaren W1 – the brand’s fastest and most powerful road-legal supercar yet

All eyes were on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, as the final race of 2025 capped off one of the most exhilarating Formula One seasons in recent years.

It was a three-way fight to the finish in the championship-deciding race and, in the end, McLaren’s Lando Norris took the top step of the podium – clinching his first-ever Drivers’ Championship title and completing a double victory for the papaya team, with the 2025 World Constructors’ Championship already secured for a second consecutive year at the Singapore Grand Prix in October.

Now, what’s a car company to do with all that on-track success that has made McLaren such an unstoppable force over the past two seasons? Pour that championship-winning formula into its road cars, of course – which is exactly what it has done with the McLaren W1.

Announced last year on the 50th anniversary of the team’s first F1 World Championship win in 1974, the W1 represents the third chapter in McLaren’s legendary ‘1’ lineage, which began with the McLaren F1 – the company’s first-ever road car, and the world’s fastest production car when it launched in 1992.

Then came the revolutionary McLaren P1, one of the first high-performance plug-in hybrid sports cars the world had seen, in 2013.

Now, the W1 is poised to go down in the annals of automotive history as an icon for a new era, inspired by the same principles that forged the F1 and the P1.