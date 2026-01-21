McLaren W1 – the brand’s fastest and most powerful road-legal supercar yet
Crowning a trilogy that began with the McLaren F1 and P1, the W1 continues the marque’s legendary ‘1’ lineage with Formula One-derived technology shaped by its World Championship-winning programme.
All eyes were on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, as the final race of 2025 capped off one of the most exhilarating Formula One seasons in recent years.
It was a three-way fight to the finish in the championship-deciding race and, in the end, McLaren’s Lando Norris took the top step of the podium – clinching his first-ever Drivers’ Championship title and completing a double victory for the papaya team, with the 2025 World Constructors’ Championship already secured for a second consecutive year at the Singapore Grand Prix in October.
Now, what’s a car company to do with all that on-track success that has made McLaren such an unstoppable force over the past two seasons? Pour that championship-winning formula into its road cars, of course – which is exactly what it has done with the McLaren W1.
Announced last year on the 50th anniversary of the team’s first F1 World Championship win in 1974, the W1 represents the third chapter in McLaren’s legendary ‘1’ lineage, which began with the McLaren F1 – the company’s first-ever road car, and the world’s fastest production car when it launched in 1992.
Then came the revolutionary McLaren P1, one of the first high-performance plug-in hybrid sports cars the world had seen, in 2013.
Now, the W1 is poised to go down in the annals of automotive history as an icon for a new era, inspired by the same principles that forged the F1 and the P1.
“These cars have to be the pinnacle of our engineering expertise at a moment in time, and only the very best cars carry that ‘1’ for McLaren,” Heather Fitch, W1 Product Manager at McLaren Automotive, told CNA Luxury after the covers came off the W1 in Melbourne.
“We looked at what we think are two of the greatest supercars ever made: the F1 and the P1. The F1 set the benchmarks for supercar performance engagement; the P1 was the world’s first hybrid supercar that forever changed perceptions of hybrid powertrains; and the W1 moves the game even further,” she continued.
Like the F1 and the P1, production of the W1 will be extremely limited – capped at 399 units, all of which have already been spoken for, well before the first car hits the asphalt later this year.
FORMULA 1-INSPIRED AERODYNAMICS
Something is clearly clicking at McLaren, and it certainly helps that McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive sit side-by-side under the same roof at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, England.
Imagine how easily your engineering chief can nip next door for a look at what the racing team is cooking up, then adapt those innovations – developed at the forefront of F1 – for road cars. A privilege – or an unfair advantage, perhaps – if you ask any of the supercar maker’s competitors.
Advanced aerodynamics, then, are what make the new W1 a remarkable piece of engineering, eclipsing every other road-legal McLaren to date in both acceleration and lap times.
Building on the F1-inspired innovations that first distinguished the McLaren P1 from its competition, the W1 has spent four years in development and undergone rigorous testing under conditions comparable to F1 and sports-prototype programmes – from over 350 hours in the wind tunnel, with 5,000 points tested, to more than 3,000 CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulation runs.
While the P1’s Race mode was designed to maximise downforce, the W1 takes things further with an underbody engineered to deploy full F1-inspired ground-effect aerodynamics, dramatically transforming the supercar into a track beast at the touch of a button.
Race mode brings a stiffer spring and damping setup, while ride height is lowered substantially – by 37mm at the front and 17mm at the rear – to deliver a radical ‘road to track’ transformation in character.
Then there’s the Active Long Tail rear wing, which deploys dramatically and extends rearwards by 300mm to expand the diffuser’s working area in Race mode – “a standout feature that breaks ground in its innovation and design,” according to Fitch. It’s also part of a suite of patent-pending innovations, alongside the front active wing, monocoque, underbody aerodynamics, flow diverter, heave damping system and wake-deflecting systems.
This is also the first time McLaren has used anhedral doors. The decision to hinge them at the roofline – opening upwards instead of using the more common dihedral doors that hinge on the A-pillar – wasn’t just for theatrics; it was a calculated move.
“We actually started out with a plan to put dihedral doors on this car, just like all of our other McLarens,” Hitch shared. “But we discovered that the hinges were blocking the airflow path to the back of the car. So, the engineers had the challenge of finding a solution.”
McLaren’s aerodynamicists eventually found that placing the door hinges on the roof could optimise airflow extracted from the front wheel arches into the high-temperature radiators, while providing an extra 100mm of cooling space – reducing the size of the radiators needed to cool the powertrain.
Altogether, the aero package enables a staggering 1,000kg of downforce, with aerodynamic drag 20 per cent lower than a McLaren Senna with its rear wing in DRS configuration.
Not to mention the sense of drama those gull-wing doors bring. “The main reason was for aerodynamics and it just so happens they look pretty spectacular when they open,” Hitch added.
LIGHTER THAN A P1
The W1 tips the scales at just 1,399kg, and among the many engineering feats aimed at shaving weight are hybrid components that have been reduced by 40kg compared with the McLaren P1 – while delivering almost double the electric power.
McLaren also introduces its new Aerocell monocoque on the W1. Crafted from carbon fibre using motorsport techniques, the aerodynamically optimised chassis is not only McLaren’s lightest monocoque yet pound-for-pound, but stronger too.
Key components of the F1-inspired front suspension, such as the upper and lower front wishbones, have been 3D-printed for further weight optimisation, and the wheelbase has been reduced by almost 70mm.
Inside, the cockpit is fitted with the lightest seats ever used in a McLaren, trimmed in a new “infinitely flexible” super-lightweight material called McLaren Innoknit, which debuts on the W1.
“We can knit this material to fit and that means no offcuts like with leather and Alcantara, so we don’t waste anything. We can tailor it to the exact surfaces we need, and it has a few tricks up its sleeve like integrating the material into the audio and ambient lighting features. This allows us to delete the speaker grille and some of the structures for ambient lighting,” Hitch explained.
Altogether, these efforts translate to a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 911PS/tonne – the highest ever for any McLaren supercar. And, of course, it delivers superlative performance.
FASTER THAN A SENNA
On paper, the W1 outperforms every other McLaren ever built. “On paper” only, because the unit we previewed in Melbourne was a prototype on tour, and we haven’t had the pleasure of driving it yet.
So, McLaren says its all-new MHP-8 engine – designed and built from the ground up – is a 4-litre, twin-turbo, 90-degree V8 paired with an F1-derived E-module powered by a 1.384kWh battery.
Together, the hybrid powertrain generates a monumental 1275PS – 928PS from the combustion engine and 347PS from the E-module – and 1340Nm of torque. This is the highest power output of any McLaren yet, and it even pips the track-only McLaren Senna GTR by 103PS.
What we have here, then, is an extremely power-dense machine: 233PS per litre, with phenomenal responsiveness at both low and high revs, and capable of spinning all the way up to 9,200rpm.
Performance-wise, the rear-wheel-drive setup – with an integrated E-differential and sharp-shifting 8-speed dual-clutch transmission – smashes the century dash in 2.7 seconds, hits 0–200km/h in 5.8 seconds, and 0–300km/h in under 12.7 seconds.
That’s faster than the Speedtail up to 300km/h in a straight line, and three seconds a lap quicker than the super-lightweight Senna on McLaren’s reference track – the Nardo Ring in southern Italy.
As soon as you set eyes on the W1, its heavily sculpted form announces its extreme performance. Supple, flowing lines meet strikingly complex bodywork, characterised by a shoulder line leaping forward, short overhangs, a hammerhead-shaped nose, pronounced wheel arches and a compact, sunken cabin architecture that further speaks to its aerodynamism.
It’s a beautiful sight to behold, and one can’t help but wonder how many of the 399 owners will actually drive this future piece of automotive history. Or will the coveted supercar be kept hidden away as a prized museum artefact, its value all but certain to appreciate over time?
After all, an ultra-rare McLaren F1 from the 1990s – once owned by the Sultan of Brunei – was sold for an eye-watering US$25.3 million at RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi auction last December.