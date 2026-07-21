How watchmakers are making mechanical watches run for weeks

Not everyone enjoys winding a watch. For enthusiasts, it’s a small daily ritual – each turn of the crown and each satisfying click a tactile reminder that the tiny mechanical heart on the wrist is still beating. For everyone else, it’s one more thing to forget. Fortunately for them, watchmakers have been quietly waging war on the humble power reserve, stretching it from the usual two or three days to entire weeks. Panerai’s latest technical marvel, for instance, can run for a full month before asking anything of its owner.

And that barely scratches the surface of what’s possible. In June 2026, Vacheron Constantin followed with the return of its Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar, extending its power reserve from 65 to 70 days. More fascinating than the numbers, however, is the variety of engineering solutions behind them.

At its simplest, a watch’s power reserve works like a wind-up toy. Energy is stored in a coiled mainspring, then gradually released through the gear train. The most straightforward route to longer autonomy is therefore more mainspring – either one longer spring or several of them. As early as 1930, Angelus was producing wristwatch movements capable of running for eight days. Other watchmakers would pursue a different solution, linking multiple barrels to increase the amount of energy a movement could store.Jaeger-LeCoultre linked two barrels in series to achieve a similar result.