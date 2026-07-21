How watchmakers are making mechanical watches run for weeks
From bigger mainsprings to energy-saving movements, brands such as Panerai and Vacheron Constantin are pushing power reserves far beyond the usual few days.
Not everyone enjoys winding a watch. For enthusiasts, it’s a small daily ritual – each turn of the crown and each satisfying click a tactile reminder that the tiny mechanical heart on the wrist is still beating. For everyone else, it’s one more thing to forget. Fortunately for them, watchmakers have been quietly waging war on the humble power reserve, stretching it from the usual two or three days to entire weeks. Panerai’s latest technical marvel, for instance, can run for a full month before asking anything of its owner.
And that barely scratches the surface of what’s possible. In June 2026, Vacheron Constantin followed with the return of its Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar, extending its power reserve from 65 to 70 days. More fascinating than the numbers, however, is the variety of engineering solutions behind them.
At its simplest, a watch’s power reserve works like a wind-up toy. Energy is stored in a coiled mainspring, then gradually released through the gear train. The most straightforward route to longer autonomy is therefore more mainspring – either one longer spring or several of them. As early as 1930, Angelus was producing wristwatch movements capable of running for eight days. Other watchmakers would pursue a different solution, linking multiple barrels to increase the amount of energy a movement could store.Jaeger-LeCoultre linked two barrels in series to achieve a similar result.
The principle is still very much alive today. In 2007, A Lange & Sohne introduced the Lange 31, the world’s first mechanical wristwatch with a 31-day power reserve. Its in-house Calibre L034.1 uses two stacked barrels, each containing a mainspring measuring 1.85m. Hublot later demonstrated that there is, apparently, no such thing as too much mainspring. The MP-05 LaFerrari, introduced in 2013, packs 11 barrels into a movement resembling the engine of the hypercar that inspired it. The result is a remarkable 50-day power reserve – the longest of any hand-wound tourbillon wristwatch.
The blindingly obvious catch to all that extra mainspring is that someone (without a watch winder) has to wind it. The MP-05 LaFerrari requires what is essentially a miniature power drill, while the Lange 31 relies on a ratcheting winding key inserted into a socket on the case back. Which brings us back to Panerai’s Luminor 31 Giorni. It may not break any endurance records, but it is wonderfully thoughtful: Panerai says it is the only watch with a 31-day power reserve that can be fully wound using an ordinary crown. etter still, a full wind takes just 128 turns – quite a feat, considering that its four barrels contain a combined 3.3m of mainspring.
Panerai also had to solve another problem: consistency. A mainspring doesn’t deliver energy at a perfectly even rate, especially over such an extended running time. Its patent-pending Torque Limiter addresses this by using only the most stable portion of the movement’s potential 36-day reserve. The watch therefore stops automatically after 31 days, leaving a small buffer of energy to protect the movement and deliver more consistent performance.
Thankfully, all that engineering has not come at the expense of wearability. The 44mm Luminor case and openworked dial preserve the collection’s utilitarian identity, while Panerai’s proprietary Goldtech alloy gives the watch a more luxurious finish. Water resistance remains a reassuring 100m, and the black alligator and rubber straps can both be changed without tools. Just 200 pieces will be produced, all available exclusively through Panerai boutiques.
Rather than chasing greater autonomy with ever more mainsprings, Vacheron Constantin took an altogether different route. After four years of development, it unveiled the Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar in 2019, built around a patented dual-frequency system.
High-autonomy watches typically beat at a lower frequency – usually 2.5Hz to 3Hz – to conserve energy, reduce friction, while limiting the force delivered by a fully wound mainspring. The trade-off is that slower-beating balances are generally more susceptible to shocks, which is not ideal for daily wear. The Twin Beat instead offers a compromise by giving the wearer two operating modes. On the wrist, it runs at a brisk 5Hz Active mode, delivering excellent chronometric performance and a respectable four-day power reserve. Off the wrist, a simple switch at 8 o’clock slows the balance to just 1.2Hz in Standby mode, extending autonomy to an extraordinary 65 days. This is to ensure the perpetual calendar can continue to keep track of the date when you return to the watch weeks later. (Anyone who has ever had the displeasure of resetting one will appreciate the thought.)
The newest Twin Beat squeezes out another five days, extending its power reserve to 70 days through a series of efficiency gains. Refinements to the three differentials at the heart of the dual-frequency system account for much of the improvement. A new double-gear spring-winding system for the instantaneous calendar indications also consumes just a quarter of the torque required by a conventional mechanism.
Visually, the 2026 Twin Beat changes little, retaining its 42mm platinum case, 12.3mm profile and familiar dial layout. The power reserve indicator is now calibrated to 70 days, while new laser-etched, frosted subdials introduce greater visual depth. A textured black calfskin strap with red contrast stitching replaces the previous grey alligator strap. There is no stated production limit, although the complexity of the movement will probably impose one in practice.
So far, the solutions have involved either storing more energy or consuming it more slowly. Parmigiani Fleurier, however, had another idea. In 2016, working with retired physicist and aerospace engineer Pierre Genequand and Swiss research organisation CSEM, it unveiled the Senfine concept. Instead of a conventional regulating organ, the movement used a blade-like silicon oscillator that flexed rather than pivoted, dramatically reducing friction.
The concept paired a blistering 16Hz frequency with a projected 70-day power reserve. Reality, however, proved less accommodating. The mechanism remained vulnerable to shocks and temperature changes and was extremely difficult to adjust or repair, leaving the Senfine a brilliant one-off rather than a production watch.
For now, at least. The Senfine wasn’t so much a dead end as it was a glimpse into a future that got here too quickly. It owed its existence to advances in aerospace engineering, silicon technology and micro-machining, so who knows what the next generation of manufacturing will unlock. The question probably is not whether a mechanical watch can run reliably for months – or even years – but when.
Panerai has spent seven years developing a month-long movement that can be wound through an ordinary crown, while Vacheron Constantin has persuaded a calibre just 6mm thick to keep running for 70 days. That future may not be so far away.