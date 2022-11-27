Meet the founders of Bell & Ross and its latest watch, the BR-X5

They met when they were both 16. “When we both had hair,” quipped Carlos Rosillo, one-half of the dynamic duo behind France-based, Swiss-made watch brand Bell & Ross.

Sitting to his right is the other half, Bruno Belamich, the creative director to Rosillo’s CEO that together make up the bosses of Bell & Ross.

It’s a rarity that both co-founders travel on international market visits together, and we are privileged to be graced by the pair on this uncommon occasion, at the launch of the BR-X5 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Bell & Ross is a very yin and yang brand,” Rosillo announced. “We are very different but in some ways, we are very complementary so we have this dual aspect,” he said, alluding to their respective personalities that have informed Bell & Ross’ creative and business philosophy.

Who’s yin and who’s yang, we asked curiously. The pair are reticent to ascribe the labels accordingly, but keen observers present could easily hazard a guess.