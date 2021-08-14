What’s the difference between these two Mercedes-Benzes? S$70,000, for starters

Mercedes-Benz is a master of many things. Its ability to make best-in-class, cutting edge limousines in the form of the S-Class have seen them have a virtual stranglehold on the segment for well over half a century.

It is also the master of sub-dividing vehicle classes, as can be seen in its current model lineup, which is, to say the least, bewilderingly large. Take the A-badged family, making up the base of the vast Mercedes-Benz product pyramid (well, actually, its topography resembles more a sprawling metropolis), for example.

You can have an entry-level Mercedes-Benz in no less than five flavours, ranging from hatchbacks, saloons, crossovers and even a slinky little station wagon, known in automotive circles as a shooting brake.

Even more confusingly, there are a pair of saloons within that, badged the A-Class Saloon and the CLA-Class Coupe respectively. The latter being a bit of a misnomer, since it has four doors and not two, as is traditional.