Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz's showcase is now open to public at Raffles City in Singapore

That’s not all. Sustainability craft workshops are available on weekends, such as making natural scent pouches from Japanese fabric off-cuts and creating custom key tags from repurposed denim off-cuts. Interested parties can sign up for these sessions on the Mercedes-Benz Singapore website.

Claudius Steinhoff, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore, shares his excitement about the event: "We have always embodied a pioneering spirit at Mercedes-Benz and are passionate about the all- electric future that we can create. And now, we are excited to showcase our full range of electric vehicles that have been designed with luxury, sustainability, technology, and of course, our consumers in mind. Through this pop-up, we hope to educate, empower, and encourage consumers on the possibilities of sustainable mobility. We believe that this is just the beginning, and consumers can look forward to more exciting products in the pipeline, as well as partnerships with industry players that we trust will elevate their brand experience.”

Mercedes-Benz's sustainable business strategy, Ambition 2039, aims to create a completely carbon-neutral fleet of new vehicles along the entire value chain by 2039. This initiative has already achieved carbon-neutrality in vehicle and battery production, cementing electric vehicles as a cornerstone of their product range.

The Crafted for the Future: The Mercedes-Benz Showcase is open to the public at Raffles City Shopping Centre #01-01 from 10am to 9.30pm.