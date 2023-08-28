Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz's showcase is now open to public at Raffles City in Singapore
Selected models from Mercedes-Benz's electric vehicle lineup are available for test drives.
Mercedes-Benz is all set to electrify Singapore's streets with its Crafted for the Future: The Mercedes-Benz Showcase as it unveils its all-electric vehicle pop-up, taking place at Raffles City Shopping Centre from now till Aug 30. And from Sep 1 to Sep 3, visitors can look forward to Mercedes-Benz’s newest electric vehicle launch on display.
This event is Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility. The luxury carmaker hopes to open a window to the electric future and its potential impact on Singapore.
Visitors to the event can see Mercedes-Benz's electric vehicle lineup, featuring the EQA, EQB, EQE, EQS, and the high-performance Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+. Selected vehicles are available for test drives, giving attendees a hands-on feel for these cars.
One highlight of the showcase is a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and local artists. Environmental artist Zen Teh has created installations titled Reclaimed Sculpture: Land, Sea, Air from materials salvaged from the Mercedes-Benz Concept Store. Alongside this, Reincarnation, a unique collection of upcycled furniture from TANCHEN Studio, fashioned from discarded car parts, is also on full display. These works of art are a testament to the transformative power of sustainable design.
That’s not all. Sustainability craft workshops are available on weekends, such as making natural scent pouches from Japanese fabric off-cuts and creating custom key tags from repurposed denim off-cuts. Interested parties can sign up for these sessions on the Mercedes-Benz Singapore website.
Claudius Steinhoff, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore, shares his excitement about the event: "We have always embodied a pioneering spirit at Mercedes-Benz and are passionate about the all- electric future that we can create. And now, we are excited to showcase our full range of electric vehicles that have been designed with luxury, sustainability, technology, and of course, our consumers in mind. Through this pop-up, we hope to educate, empower, and encourage consumers on the possibilities of sustainable mobility. We believe that this is just the beginning, and consumers can look forward to more exciting products in the pipeline, as well as partnerships with industry players that we trust will elevate their brand experience.”
Mercedes-Benz's sustainable business strategy, Ambition 2039, aims to create a completely carbon-neutral fleet of new vehicles along the entire value chain by 2039. This initiative has already achieved carbon-neutrality in vehicle and battery production, cementing electric vehicles as a cornerstone of their product range.
The Crafted for the Future: The Mercedes-Benz Showcase is open to the public at Raffles City Shopping Centre #01-01 from 10am to 9.30pm.