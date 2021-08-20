Finally, an EV from Mercedes-Benz. Is it worth considering?

If you thought Maserati was late to the electric party, well here comes Mercedes-Benz with the new EQC, its first fully electric vehicle (EV) – finally.

As the first emission-free vehicle to roll off the production lines at the carmaker’s brand new sub-brand, Mercedes-EQ, the EQC marks the first milestone in Mercedes-Benz’s Ambition2039 plan to have a fully networked and completely carbon neutral new car fleet by 2039. But first, the carmaker aims to have plug-in hybrids and EVs make up more than 50 per cent of its global car sales by 2030.

Now the EQC is an all-electric SUV that moves to the tune of 408hp of power, 760Nm of torque, and nips the century dash in a respectable 5.1 seconds.

Its range is not to be sniffed at, either: Jostling for top spot among all EVs produced today at an impressive 423 km.

This should take you twice round the outermost edges of Singapore before you’ll need a recharge. But based on past experience, estimating an EV’s real range is often a dicey affair.