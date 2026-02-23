All-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon: Why the G580 is one of the most convincing electric off-roaders so far

Expectations are high when you electrify a cult icon of almost 50 years. So it was almost with trepidation that I got behind the wheel of the first-ever, all-electric G-Wagon.

But I won’t bury the lead – we’re happy to report that the badassery G-Wagons are known and loved for hasn’t been diluted on the all-new Mercedes-Benz G580.

Officially, it’s called the ‘G580 with EQ Technology’. For the uninitiated, the ‘G’ in G-Wagon – or G-Wagen, in its native tongue – stands for ‘Gelandewagen’, German for ‘cross-country vehicle’ or ‘all-terrain vehicle’, originally developed as a military and utility vehicle.

For now, the G580 is in a class of its own – at least until Range Rover gets its first emissions-free off-roader off the production line. That’s expected sometime this year, later than initially planned, with electrified versions of the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Rubicon also slated to arrive in 2026.

But as the Rover fraternity grows plusher in feels, purists wistful of the all-terrain utility vehicles of yore might find themselves gravitating more towards the G580. Design-wise, at least.