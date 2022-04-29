The Met Gala returns: A guide to fashion's big night

AGAIN, ALREADY?

Yes, we just did this in the fall. The annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute is traditionally held the first Monday in May, but because of the pandemic, a postponed gala was held in September.

WHO'S HOSTING THE 2022 MET GALA?

This year's hosts are Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

September's slate of hosts included Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

Of course, Vogue's Anna Wintour is supervising the whole shebang as she has since the '90s. Her fellow honorary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

IS THERE A THEME FOR THE MET GALA?

Of course. The Met Gala theme for this year is "Gilded glamour, white-tie", guests have been told.

As usual, the sartorial theme comes from the exhibit the gala launches: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", which is the second of star curator Andrew Bolton's two-part show exploring the roots of American style.

This one will showcase some lesser-known designers, and also some top film directors, including Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, host King, and last year's Oscar winner Chloe Zhao. Their work will be displayed in the period rooms of the American Wing, so expect some grand fashion, like those gowns from HBO's The Gilded Age. Artfully ripped jeans, this time? Not so much.

DOES EVERYONE FOLLOW THE MET GALA THEME?

Not really. Some eschew it and just go for big and crazy. But expect some guests to have carefully researched the theme and to come in perfect sync with the exhibit. It was hard to beat the carpet, for example, when the theme was "Catholic imagination" and Rihanna came as the pope, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc, and Perry navigated the crowd with a set of enormous angel wings.

HOW MUCH DO I HAVE TO PAY FOR A MET GALA TICKET?

Wrong question. You cannot just "buy" a ticket. The right question is, IF I were famous or powerful and got invited, how much would it cost?

IF I GOT INVITED TO THE MET GALA, HOW MUCH WOULD IT COST?

Well, you might not pay yourself. Generally companies buy tables. A fashion label – Michael Kors, for example – would then host its desired celebrities, or fashion muses. But each paid seat reportedly costs around US$35,000, though some guests are invited for free.