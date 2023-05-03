The good and the wacky from the 2023 Met Gala red carpet

Not many of you will care that the Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, started its life in stately (if dusty) dignity as the annual fundraising event benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City; However, to appreciate fully the significance of what you’re seeing, some context is essential.

The first Met Gala was in 1948, conceived by publicist Eleanor Lambert, to raise funds for the newly established Costume Institute. That long-ago gala was a midnight dinner with a modest US$50 price tag, and took several years before it registered on the social calendar. The iconic Diana Vreeland, who was the Special Consultant to the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 1972 to 1989, transformed the charity into a semblance of the spectacle it is today. Vreeland made the Costume Institute into a world-renowned centre for fashion history by staging unforgettable shows such as the 1973 exhibition The World of Balenciaga.