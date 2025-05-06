Met Gala 2025: 15 best dressed celebrities on the red carpet
These stars brought their A-game to fashion’s biggest night.
Every year, the Met Gala transforms the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art into the most glamourous runway in the world. As fashion’s biggest night out, it brings together a star-studded guest list of celebrities, designers and cultural icons who get dressed in extravagant ensembles according to the year’s theme.
This year, the dress code is Tailored for You, inspired by the Costume Institute’s accompanying exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explores the history of Black style and dandyism.
Here are the celebrities who made powerful style statements on the red carpet.
DIANA ROSS
JENNIE
The Blackpink member is giving us a love hangover with this exquisite black-and-white Chanel ensemble.
ZENDAYA
Zendaya opted for monochrome suited styling in an all-white Louis Vuitton ensemble.
ANNA SAWAI
Who wore it better? Shogun actress Anna Sawai was almost twinning with Zendaya in an all-white suit by Dior and Cartier jewellery.
LISA
The Blackpink star and White Lotus actress turned heads in a daring, lacy Louis Vuitton ensemble.
KIARA ADVANI
The Bollywood actor showed off her baby bump in a couture gown by Gaurav Gupta.
HENRY GOLDING
The actor is looking golden in a suit by Ozwald Boateng, accessorised with the Cartier Tank a Guichets watch on his wrist.
KENDALL JENNER
The supermodel opted for a grey skirt suit by Torisheju.
KYLIE JENNER
Not to be outdone by her sister, Kylie Jenner stunned in Ferragamo.
S COUPS
The leader of K-pop boyband Seventeen wore a grey tonal look by Boss.
ROSE
The Blackpink singer suited up in Saint Laurent, complemented by a Tiffany & Co high jewellery necklace featuring a cushion-cut sapphire of over 14 carats.
SHAH RUKH KHAN
The Bollywood icon brought the swagger in an all-black Sabyasachi power suit with a blinged-out ‘K’ necklace and a tiger sceptre.
LEWIS HAMILTON
The F1 driver, one of the co-chairs of this year’s event, wore an ivory suit with matching beret by Wales Bonner.
DILJIT DOSANJH
The Indian superstar was a modern-day maharaja in a custom outfit designed by Prabal Gurung.
CYNTHIA ERIVO
The Wicked star wore a sculptural gown from Givenchy featuring ruby gems.