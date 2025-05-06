Logo
Met Gala 2025: 15 best dressed celebrities on the red carpet
These stars brought their A-game to fashion’s biggest night.

Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan and Jennie at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photos: AFP)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
06 May 2025 03:19PM (Updated: 06 May 2025 03:26PM)
Every year, the Met Gala transforms the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art into the most glamourous runway in the world. As fashion’s biggest night out, it brings together a star-studded guest list of celebrities, designers and cultural icons who get dressed in extravagant ensembles according to the year’s theme.

This year, the dress code is Tailored for You, inspired by the Costume Institute’s accompanying exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explores the history of Black style and dandyism.

Here are the celebrities who made powerful style statements on the red carpet.

DIANA ROSS

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)
Diana Ross has not attended a Met Gala since 2003. She made her return in an embellished sequined dress with a matching train which had her children’s names embroidered on it.

JENNIE

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/AFP)

The Blackpink member is giving us a love hangover with this exquisite black-and-white Chanel ensemble.

ZENDAYA

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Zendaya opted for monochrome suited styling in an all-white Louis Vuitton ensemble.

ANNA SAWAI

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/AFP)

Who wore it better? Shogun actress Anna Sawai was almost twinning with Zendaya in an all-white suit by Dior and Cartier jewellery. 

LISA

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

The Blackpink star and White Lotus actress turned heads in a daring, lacy Louis Vuitton ensemble.

KIARA ADVANI

(Photo: Savion Washington/AFP)

The Bollywood actor showed off her baby bump in a couture gown by Gaurav Gupta.

HENRY GOLDING

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/AFP)

The actor is looking golden in a suit by Ozwald Boateng, accessorised with the Cartier Tank a Guichets watch on his wrist.

KENDALL JENNER

The supermodel opted for a grey skirt suit by Torisheju.

KYLIE JENNER

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Not to be outdone by her sister, Kylie Jenner stunned in Ferragamo.

S COUPS

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/AFP)

The leader of K-pop boyband Seventeen wore a grey tonal look by Boss.

ROSE

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/AFP)

The Blackpink singer suited up in Saint Laurent, complemented by a Tiffany & Co high jewellery necklace featuring a cushion-cut sapphire of over 14 carats.

SHAH RUKH KHAN

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/AFP)

The Bollywood icon brought the swagger in an all-black Sabyasachi power suit with a blinged-out ‘K’ necklace and a tiger sceptre.

LEWIS HAMILTON

(Photo: Angele Weiss/AFP)

The F1 driver, one of the co-chairs of this year’s event, wore an ivory suit with matching beret by Wales Bonner.

DILJIT DOSANJH

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/AFP)

The Indian superstar was a modern-day maharaja in a custom outfit designed by Prabal Gurung.

CYNTHIA ERIVO

(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

The Wicked star wore a sculptural gown from Givenchy featuring ruby gems.

Source: CNA/st

