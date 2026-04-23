Beyonce, Bezos, baubles and bustiers: What to know about the 2026 Met Gala

Fashionistas knew this already: "Fashion is Art." But how will Met Gala guests interpret that dress code at this year's extravaganza?

Last year's theme, "Tailored For You," led to a lot of great suits; this year's promises to produce some truly flamboyant attire as guests mount the famous carpeted steps on May 4. As always, the dress code is inspired by the spring exhibit at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. "Costume Art" will pair some 200 art objects with 200 garments to highlight the connection between fashion and art through the centuries.

Here are some key things to know as fashion's biggest night approaches:

When is the Met Gala?

As always, the first Monday in May.

What exactly is the Met Gala?

It's a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met — and it's a huge one. Last year the evening brought in a record sum of more than US$31 million (S$39.6 million).

Who's hosting?

None other than Beyonce, a familiar gala guest, is a co-chair, joined by Nicole Kidman, tennis champ Venus Williams and the one who runs it all, Vogue's Anna Wintour. There's also a "host committee" chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoe Kravitz, and featuring names from Sabrina Carpenter and Teyana Taylor to Lena Dunham and Misty Copeland.