Met Gala 2026 best looks: Blackpink’s Lisa, Beyonce, Rihanna, Naomi Osaka and more embrace ‘Fashion is art’

Met Gala guests from Beyonce to Naomi Osaka to Emma Chamberlain did not play it safe this year for the Met Gala, delivering custom works of art in honour of the dress code "Fashion is art."

Beyonce left the cowboy hat at home and dazzled in a custom Olivier Rousteing sculptural skeleton dress with a cream and dust blue feathered train fitted with a diamond crown for "Queen Bey." The award-winning performer and her family, Jay-Z and Blue, stopped to pose as a unit on the carpet together.

Osaka stunned as she left The Mark Hotel for the Gala in a dramatic Robert Wun white sculptural fitted dress with exaggerated shoulders and adorned with red feathers and a matching headpiece. To complete her dramatic look, Osaka's hands were dipped in dripping red paint. A similar look by Wun sits inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute exhibit, "Costume Art."