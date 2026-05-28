Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and Singaporean influencer Mae Tan star in new Richard Mille film

Malaysian Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh and Singaporean influencer and creative Mae Tan appear in The Dazzling Division, a new film by Richard Mille. The film marks the launch of the Swiss watchmaker’s RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon, its latest high jewellery watch collection.

The film opens with Yeoh asking: “Is it me or have we lost some of our shine?” It follows four women, including Tan as “Green Gambit”, through a surreal modernist villa in a dreamlike sequence. In one scene, Tan reaches for a vivid green gemstone before narrowly avoiding the snap of a Venus flytrap.