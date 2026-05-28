Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and Singaporean influencer Mae Tan star in new Richard Mille film
The Dazzling Division marks the launch of the RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon, a high jewellery watch collection limited to just 12 timepieces.
Malaysian Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh and Singaporean influencer and creative Mae Tan appear in The Dazzling Division, a new film by Richard Mille. The film marks the launch of the Swiss watchmaker’s RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon, its latest high jewellery watch collection.
The film opens with Yeoh asking: “Is it me or have we lost some of our shine?” It follows four women, including Tan as “Green Gambit”, through a surreal modernist villa in a dreamlike sequence. In one scene, Tan reaches for a vivid green gemstone before narrowly avoiding the snap of a Venus flytrap.
Yeoh is a global ambassador for Richard Mille and is frequently seen wearing the brand’s watches on the red carpet. Tan said in an Instagram Story that she auditioned for the film last summer.
The RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon is limited to 12 unique high jewellery timepieces, organised into four colour worlds: pink, violet, blue and green.
The collection centres on elaborate gem-setting, turning the RM HJ-02 into a high jewellery watch as much as a technical timepiece. Each watch is set with 1,399 precious and ornamental stones. Snow, grain and bezel-setting techniques are used to organise colour and create structure across the designs, lending Richard Mille’s tonneau-shaped case a kaleidoscopic intensity.
The design draws on Art Deco’s geometric vocabulary, reinterpreted through Richard Mille’s technical and contemporary material language. At the centre of the RM HJ-02 is the new in-house automatic tourbillon calibre CRMT2. The skeletonised movement was developed alongside the case and dial, allowing the mechanical and jewellery elements to be integrated from the outset. The calibre features a gem-set 18K white gold baseplate and bridges that are microblasted and bevelled by hand.
The collection took more than three years to develop, with nearly 700 hours devoted to each watch.
Watch The Dazzling Division below: