A handbag for ants? Louis Vuitton-inspired microscopic bag sells for over S$85,000 at auction

There are mini bags – and then there are teeny tiny ones. A handbag so small, it requires a microscope to be seen has sold for over US$63,000 (S$85,366) at an auction.

Measuring at less than 0.3 inches wide, the neon green bag is modelled after Louis Vuitton’s famed OnTheGo tote, and even bears the brand’s signature monogram. It was created by New York-based art collective MSCHF, the same company behind the Birkinstocks – Birkenstock sandals made from Hermes Birkin bags – released in 2021.

In an Instagram post, MSCHF described the bag as “smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you’ll need a microscope to see it”.