The furniture and interior design trends that stood out at Milan Design Week 2026

Every April, Milan becomes the centre of the design world. At the fairgrounds of Fiera Milano Rho, Salone del Mobile Milano brings together the furniture industry’s biggest names, while Fuorisalone turns the city’s villas, galleries, boutiques and hidden courtyards into temporary showcases.

Together, they form Milan Design Week, which ran from Apr 20 to 26 this year. The 2026 edition of Salone del Mobile Milano drew 316,342 visitors from 167 countries, with 1,900 brands from 32 countries represented across the fair. As Maria Porro, president of Salone del Mobile Milano, put it: “The Salone does not merely bring the world of design together: it sets it in motion. It transforms attendance into relationships, content into opportunities, and complexity into direction.”

Among the new highlights was Salone Raritas, a showcase dedicated to collectible design. Its debut underscored how furniture, lighting and objects are increasingly being treated not just as functional pieces, but as works that explore materials, craft and ideas. Elsewhere, the International Bathroom Exhibition and EuroCucina showed how bathrooms and kitchens are being reimagined as spaces for rest, connection and everyday ritual.

Here are the trends and ideas that stood out, with insights from Singapore-based design voices.

SOFTER KITCHENS