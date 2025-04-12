Creatives put their unique spin on the ubiquitous vessel at Loewe Teapots during Milan Design Week 2025

During this year’s Salone del Mobile, held from Apr 8 to Apr 13, Spanish luxury house Loewe tasked 25 internationally renowned artists, designers and architects to present their creative take on the humble teapot. These creations were highlighted within Palazzo Citterio in Milan where the global furniture and design fair has been held since 1961.

This is the ninth time the Loewe took part in the furniture and design fair, expanding their generations of design and craft expertise into typologies beyond fashion. Previous editions have focused on techniques like weaving and basketry.

The participants are some of the most esteemed in their disciplines; some are also Loewe Foundation Craft Prize luminaries. This experiment brings to the fore not just the multifaceted cultural approaches to tea drinking through the ages, but also the depth and breath of the vessel’s craft lineage with regard to form, material and glazing techniques.

These teapots are not for sale but at the event, visitors could purchase a selection of tea-related homewares produced by Loewe for the Salone, such as teapots made by Spanish artisans using Galician clay, a special edition Earl Grey tea candle specially created for Milan Design Week. Here, we highlight 10 teapots in the exhibition that elicit curiosity, fascination and admiration.