Bringing sexy back: Tank tops, latex dresses and corsets at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week was back in full swing for the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 season with a bevy of in-person shows. A-list celebrities sat front row as Gucci made its return to the runway after a hiatus, Giorgio Armani staged its collection after cancelling two shows in January, and Matthieu Blazy unveiled his first collection as head of Bottega Veneta.

Here are all the trends spotted for the season.