Prada reconstructs femininity starting with the little black dress fit to dark times

Prada opened its runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (Feb 27) with its take on the little black dress, reflecting what Miuccia Prada called "a very black moment" in world affairs.

"To work in this difficult moment is really tough," Prada said backstage. Sidestepping overtly political discussion, she added: "What we try to do are clothes that make sense for women today."

LIBERATING WOMEN

Prada's fall/winter 2025-26 collection aimed to liberate women from strictly feminine forms. In that way the little black dress series and other runway looks were loosely constructed, not body-hugging.