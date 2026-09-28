Milan Fashion Week SS27: Fashion is trying to spark joy again

At the end of its SS27 womenswear week, it became apparent that Milan is trying to spark joy. Yet whereas professional declutterer Marie Kondo famously does this by urging you to strip everything back and clear everything out, the Italian fashion houses are broadly stampeding in the other direction, piling it all on in a bid to reignite flailing consumer desire. There is, of course, a precedent for this: the exhilarating success of Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, now the OG of fashion joy (with the joyful rocketing sales to match), is what every CEO is eyeing; you could also cite the huge goodwill towards Michael Rider’s preppy, primary-coloured Celine. And Milan badly needs it.

At the Emporio Armani presentation on Thursday evening, the general murmur was that nobody could wait for the arrival of Dario Vitale at the house; after all, the designer, whose appointment was announced just a couple of weeks ago, had sparked another short bout of joy a year ago with his influential, one-off, sucker-punch Versace collection. It was an impression reinforced at the Giorgio Armani show on Sunday, where the senior line in Mr Armani’s ready-to-wear empire showed a standard sequence of monochrome and neutral looks, eventually embellished with sequins, crystals and tassels.

Here are some takeaways from the biggest and best shows of the week.