A little less power, just as much fun? Driving the new Mini Cooper One in Singapore
The entry-level Mini Cooper One brings together a three-cylinder engine, sharp steering and compact dimensions. We find out what it’s like to drive on Singapore roads.
A small car is meant to be nippy, agile and fun at sensible speeds. The new entry-level Mini Cooper One manages all three, and it does so without the crash-bang-wallop of its hotter siblings.
I got acquainted with the car during an overnight stay at Mondrian Singapore Duxton, arranged by Mini Habitat. Nice hotel. Comfortable bed. Chill vibes. But the real question is what the car does between check-in and check-out.
THREE CYLINDERS, ZERO DRAMA
Whether in three-door or five-door form, the Cooper One gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with front-wheel drive and a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch gearbox. That’s 121 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, which won’t make anyone gasp. Yet that torque is exactly what you want in Singapore’s stop-start traffic, and the car feels punchier than the numbers suggest.
The 0–100 km/h sprint takes 9.3 seconds in the three-door and 9.6 seconds in the five-door, while both have a top speed of 205 km/h. Mini claims fuel consumption of 6.1 litres per 100 km, although actual figures will vary depending on driving conditions. My test car was the five-door in British Racing Green. Nice touch. The dual-clutch gearbox is smooth and tidy at low speeds. There are no paddle, though, so keen drivers will miss having a say in the matter. For commuting, just let it get on with it.
The steering is the star. It's quick and accurate, and the front end bites with reassuring grip. I took it up Telok Blangah Hill where it handled the road better than I’d expected. It could stand to tell you more about the road surface but it's still more fun than a routine drive has any right to be.
Go-Kart Mode adds weight to the steering, sharpens the throttle response and throws in a “woohoo” sound bite. On the expressway, you could zip past cars without feeling any drag. Green Mode is there for the thrifty.
FIRM HANDSHAKE, NOT A PUNCH
The ride is firm, as Mini buyers will expect. You'll feel the bumps, joints, and rough patches, so anyone stepping out of a comfy family hatch should test it on roads they know. The upside is a tautness that keeps it composed around corners. It’s also more settled than the older Minis I've driven, so Singapore's roadworks and speed humps are handled with more grace.
The circular 9.4-inch OLED screen dominates the dashboard. It runs Mini Operating System 9, and the selector and toggles positioned beneath it. Along with the ambient lighting and driving modes, it feels thoroughly modern. Oh, and it controls seat massage options for the driver too. If you like buttons, spend time with the interface first.
Body style matters more. The five-door is around four metres long with a 275-litre boot (210 litres in the three-door), plus a longer wheelbase and easier access. I could fit two cabin-sized suitcases in there, with wiggle room for a laptop bag. The three-door keeps the compact, cheeky proportions, but rear legroom is tight, so it suits occasional passengers only. Even in the five-door, tall adults will feel snug on longer trips. Check the rear seats with the front set to your driving position.
CHECK-IN, CHECK-OUT, CHECK THE CAR
Until December 12, 2026, customers taking delivery of a new Mini can enjoy a curated stay at Mondrian Singapore Duxton, with activities at Canyon Club and New Bahru, and a dining experience at Birds of a Feather. Separately, Mondrian offers a suite package featuring a two-day, one-night MINI Cooper test drive, dining experiences and breakfast for two. The two packages have different itineraries, so it’s worth checking the details before booking.
The Cooper One works because everything works together. The engine is responsive, the gearbox is easy to live with, and the steering makes it feel properly agile. Weigh up the firm ride, the tight rear seats, and the screen-led cabin, especially if this is your only car.
For Mini Cooper enthusiasts, it has been nearly four years since the last Mini One was available in Singapore. Individualisation is a draw. Owners have the option of customising their Mini Cooper One with 3 different 17” wheel choices, 5 different seat upholsteries, and 10 exterior paints, with the roof always in body colour.
Dollars-and-cents consideration do matter for an ICE car parked in CAT A territory, and the Mini Cooper One has serious competition. But if you want a compact car with sharp handling and eye-catching colours, buy it. Choose the five-door if you carry people, the three-door if you don't, and test the ride on your preferred routes. The hotel stay is a nice perk, but you'll be living with the car for a lot longer.