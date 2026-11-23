A small car is meant to be nippy, agile and fun at sensible speeds. The new entry-level Mini Cooper One manages all three, and it does so without the crash-bang-wallop of its hotter siblings.

I got acquainted with the car during an overnight stay at Mondrian Singapore Duxton, arranged by Mini Habitat. Nice hotel. Comfortable bed. Chill vibes. But the real question is what the car does between check-in and check-out.

THREE CYLINDERS, ZERO DRAMA

Whether in three-door or five-door form, the Cooper One gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with front-wheel drive and a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch gearbox. That’s 121 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, which won’t make anyone gasp. Yet that torque is exactly what you want in Singapore’s stop-start traffic, and the car feels punchier than the numbers suggest.