Paul Smith gives the Mini Cooper SE a very British makeover
The Mini Paul Smith Edition brings the designer’s signature stripes, Nottingham Green accents and playful details to the electric hatchback, with more models to follow.
There are car parties, and then there are properly British car parties. At its Leng Kee Road showroom, Mini Asia served up the Mini Paul Smith Edition with pub grub, cold beers, Britpop and plenty of design swagger. Very Mini. Very Paul Smith. Very hard to ignore.
The special edition lands first on the Mini Cooper SE, with more models joining the queue later. On paper, it is a collaboration between two British icons. In person, it is a cheeky little wink on wheels – equal parts polished, playful and proudly individual.
Paul Smith and Mini go way back. He customised his own Mini Cooper in 1988, then returned for Mini Strip in 2021 and Mini Recharged by Paul Smith in 2022. Now he is back again, bringing his “classic with a twist” magic to the new Mini family. Naturally, the twist is doing a lot of work here.
The Mini Paul Smith Edition starts strong with two exclusive exterior colours that raid the heritage wardrobe and make it feel fresh. Statement Grey reinterprets the colour of the 1959 Mini Austin Seven as a crisp bluish grey, while Inspired White gives Classic Mini Beige a clean, modern glow. Vintage reference, new-season confidence.
Then Nottingham Green crashes the party. A tribute to Smith’s hometown, the rich green shade turns up on the side mirrors, octagonal radiator grille, wheel hub covers with Paul Smith lettering and roof. It is tailored, yes, but with a proper mischievous grin.
The details are where it really starts winking at you. The Signature Stripe sits at the rear of the driver’s side of the Nottingham Green roof, while the cabin is packed with clever little finds. Black knitted surfaces dress the dashboard and door panels, tone-on-tone Paul Smith stripes add texture, and Nightshade Blue sports seats combine Vescin with knitted textile across the shoulder and headrest areas. Quiet luxury? Not quite. More like clever luxury with a raised eyebrow.
Even the steering wheel gets in on the act, with Signature Stripe colours brightening the decorative stitching on its textile band. In the centre, the round display can show one of three Paul Smith backgrounds in Personal Mode, turning the cockpit into a tiny rolling design gallery.
Open the door and the car says hello. Literally. A handwritten “Hello” is projected onto the floor for the driver and front passenger, while Smith’s motto, “Every day is a new beginning”, appears on the door sill. A hand-drawn stylised rabbit on the floor mat adds another blink-and-you’ll-smile detail.
Every edition car rolls on 18-inch Night Spoke aluminium wheels with a tinted clear coat in Dark Steel Flash. New Black Blue Mini logos front and rear keep the colour story tidy, while Smith’s signature on the black rear handle strip seals the deal. Consider it signed, styled and sent.
Mini Asia had one more trick up its sleeve. Also sharing the spotlight was the Mini Surfside Collection, a Singapore-exclusive run limited to just five units. Yes, five. Blink and they may be gone.
Based on the all-electric Mini Aceman, the Mini Surfside Collection brings full holiday brain to the urban commute. Ocean Wave Green paintwork, a contrasting White Roof, bespoke Surfside graphics across the bonnet, sides and rear, plus exclusive Surfside emblems on the C-pillar, doors and tail give it a sun-chasing attitude. Inside, the light beige cabin keeps things bright and breezy – ready for a spontaneous coastal escape, even if the destination is just the next cafe.