Paul Smith gives the Mini Cooper SE a very British makeover

There are car parties, and then there are properly British car parties. At its Leng Kee Road showroom, Mini Asia served up the Mini Paul Smith Edition with pub grub, cold beers, Britpop and plenty of design swagger. Very Mini. Very Paul Smith. Very hard to ignore.

The special edition lands first on the Mini Cooper SE, with more models joining the queue later. On paper, it is a collaboration between two British icons. In person, it is a cheeky little wink on wheels – equal parts polished, playful and proudly individual.

Paul Smith and Mini go way back. He customised his own Mini Cooper in 1988, then returned for Mini Strip in 2021 and Mini Recharged by Paul Smith in 2022. Now he is back again, bringing his “classic with a twist” magic to the new Mini family. Naturally, the twist is doing a lot of work here.