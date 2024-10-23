Moncler's chief executive Remo Ruffini on defying China’s new normal to ‘build the strongest brand ever’

Moncler, whose sales grew 8 per cent in the first half of 2024 to €1.23 billion (US$1.33 billion; S$1.75 billion), does not break out numbers by country, although Asia-Pacific is its biggest market, accounting for 49 per cent of sales. Analysts say that Moncler, which opened its first store in the Chinese mainland in 2009 and now counts over 600 employees and more than 45 boutiques in the country, has maintained its growth in China while many other luxury labels have faltered. Ruffini, who acquired Moncler — then an almost bankrupt skiwear brand — in 2003, says he sees even greater potential: “It could be difficult today in China but, for sure, it will be one of the biggest markets in the future.”

That was a driver behind Ruffini’s decision to bring Genius — one of Moncler’s three divisions, alongside its main offering Moncler Collection and technical range Moncler Grenoble — to Shanghai, as well as his love for the country, which he has been enamoured with since his first visit about 20 years ago. While Ruffini stresses the importance of “understanding different cultures and never focusing on just one market”, he has found China’s energy and pace enthralling. “What they have done in the last 20 years, it takes Europe 100 years to make the same evolution — that’s not only in fashion but everything like the infrastructure and culture. I think it is honestly impressive.”

Moncler Genius is undergoing an evolution itself. When it was first introduced in 2018, inspired by the popularity of streetwear’s drop model, it offered collaborations with fashion designers such as Pierpaolo Piccioli, formerly creative director at Valentino, Simone Rocha and Craig Green, who created designs interpreting Moncler’s identity that were released on a monthly basis. (Piccioli, for example, created large floor-sweeping puffer dresses, while Rocha leaned into her darkly romantic aesthetic with outerwear and separates made from micro taffetas and nylon légere). “The beginning was incredible and I thought I had found a new way to talk with our community,” recalls Ruffini.