5 standout car debuts at Monterey Car Week 2023

A US$30 million Rolls-Royce. The first all-electric Lamborghini. A graffiti-covered Ferrari. A Maserati you can’t legally drive on the roads. And a gorgeous Aston Martin drop-top we’d love to get behind the wheel of. These are just some of the cars that caught our attention at Monterey Car Week 2023, a world-class gathering of car enthusiasts and one of the most influential events on the automotive calendar held in California each year.

LAMBORGHINI LANZADOR

What is it about high-performance electric cars that require them to look so space age-y? Yes, we know electric cars are the future, and the future is here. So let’s borrow some inspo from the outer limits?