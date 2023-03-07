Omega and Swatch are dropping a fancy gold version of the MoonSwatch
Watch enthusiasts, mark your calendars for Mar 7.
It was the watch that got the horological world in a tizzy when it dropped last year, and now, Omega and Swatch are set to release what is possibly the fanciest version in the collection – the MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold.
Swatch has released a 10-second teaser clip on its Instagram page. A shadow passes over an image of a moon while a bar of text reveals the name of the watch as well as its release date, Mar 7.
Further details on the new MoonSwatch are scant, but Moonshine Gold is the name of Omega’s patented gold alloy, launched in 2019 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11. Moonshine Gold is achieved through a mix of gold, silver, copper and palladium. The effect is a somewhat lighter colour than traditional 18k yellow gold, and the combination of alloys is meant to prevent the shine of the metal from fading over time.
Just last year, Omega dropped two new Moonshine Speedmaster variations – one with a gold dial with black subdials and black ceramic bezel, and another with a PVD green dial with gold accents and a green ceramic bezel.
However, there’s no confirmation if the new MoonSwatch will really be made of Moonshine Gold, or if Moonshine Gold is only the inspiration for the colourway.
The original MoonSwatch garnered significant hype when it launched last year, with watch enthusiasts lining up all over the world to get their hands on one. They came in 11 colourways with names such as Mission to Mars and Mission to the Sun, and were fashioned from Swatch's lightweight and scratch-resistant eco-innovation, Bioceramic.
In Singapore, long lines were reported at Swatch outlets at ION Orchard and Marina Bay Sands. While a Speedmaster Moonwatch typically sells for a minimum of S$9,000, the MoonSwatch was priced at a more affordable S$372.
This time, however, it will be rather difficult to secure the MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold. According to Swatch’s teaser clip, the watch will drop in only four cities – Tokyo, Zurich, Milan and London.
And if the watch is really made with Omega’s Moonshine Gold, chances are, it will also be priced at a premium.
In any case, stay tuned to this space for more details.
For more watch stories, click here.