Omega and Swatch are dropping a fancy gold version of the MoonSwatch

Just last year, Omega dropped two new Moonshine Speedmaster variations – one with a gold dial with black subdials and black ceramic bezel, and another with a PVD green dial with gold accents and a green ceramic bezel.

However, there’s no confirmation if the new MoonSwatch will really be made of Moonshine Gold, or if Moonshine Gold is only the inspiration for the colourway.

The original MoonSwatch garnered significant hype when it launched last year, with watch enthusiasts lining up all over the world to get their hands on one. They came in 11 colourways with names such as Mission to Mars and Mission to the Sun, and were fashioned from Swatch's lightweight and scratch-resistant eco-innovation, Bioceramic.

In Singapore, long lines were reported at Swatch outlets at ION Orchard and Marina Bay Sands. While a Speedmaster Moonwatch typically sells for a minimum of S$9,000, the MoonSwatch was priced at a more affordable S$372.

This time, however, it will be rather difficult to secure the MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold. According to Swatch’s teaser clip, the watch will drop in only four cities – Tokyo, Zurich, Milan and London.

And if the watch is really made with Omega’s Moonshine Gold, chances are, it will also be priced at a premium.

In any case, stay tuned to this space for more details.

